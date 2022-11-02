Governor Reynolds and Republican Legislative candidates are making a lot of noise about the new retirement income tax breaks in their 2022 tax bill. The new rules will add to an already generous tax break for retirees. Currently all Social Security benefits plus the first $6,000 of retirement plan benefits per person ($12,000 for a couple) are excluded from taxation. Consider a retired couple with a total income of $10,000 a month (placing them in the top 25% of Iowa households). The current rules typically exclude 40% to 50% of their income from taxation. Because they also have full use of other exclusions, exemptions, deductions and credits, it’s not uncommon for retirees at this income level to pay no Iowa income tax now. The new expanded retirement income tax breaks are clearly intended to benefit Iowa’s highest income retirees.
All special interest tax breaks really just shift responsibility for supporting the cost of state and local government services from the favored group to their less favored neighbors. The subsidies younger Iowans are giving their higher-income retired neighbors take two forms. Directly, younger Iowans pay more taxes because their retired neighbors pay less. The indirect impact may actually be more significant. The reduction in tax revenue limits Iowa’s ability to address priorities important to working-age Iowans. In fiscal year 2000 (when the children of many of today’s retirees were in college) Iowa taxpayers covered 64% of state university costs; students and their families paid 30% through tuition. In fiscal year 2020 state appropriations paid only 34%, while the portion covered by tuition had increased to 60%. (Source: Iowa Board of Regents.) Another key priority for younger Iowans is the stewardship of our natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities. It appears that these concerns will stay on the back burner.