Probably the most important responsibility Iowans give to our governor and legislators is the stewardship of our public education system. The proposal to divert taxpayer dollars from our community public schools to vouchers for parents to pay for educational alternatives for their children is really an abdication of that responsibility. Our elected leaders are saying they are ready to give up and “throw in the towel.” It’s definitely not an Iowa solution to Iowa challenges.

Clearly this effort to divert Iowans’ tax dollars and support away from our community public schools is part of a nation-wide initiative. This initiative is led by a network of very wealthy, conservative (by their own narrow definition of conservatism) individuals and families intent on weakening our public education system which they view as a malicious form of socialism. Their efforts in Iowa are exemplified by the Koch family and their political action operation, Americans for Prosperity, which has been very vocal in its emphasis on weakening support for our Iowa community public schools. Gov. Reynolds has not yet released the version of the voucher proposal she will present to the Legislature this year. She probably is at least considering some version of the universal voucher program enacted in Arizona in 2022. That, of course, would be a recipe for chaos in our education system.

Al Charlson is a life-long Iowan and a retired bank trust officer.