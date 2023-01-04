Probably the most important responsibility Iowans give to our governor and legislators is the stewardship of our public education system. The proposal to divert taxpayer dollars from our community public schools to vouchers for parents to pay for educational alternatives for their children is really an abdication of that responsibility. Our elected leaders are saying they are ready to give up and “throw in the towel.” It’s definitely not an Iowa solution to Iowa challenges.
Clearly this effort to divert Iowans’ tax dollars and support away from our community public schools is part of a nation-wide initiative. This initiative is led by a network of very wealthy, conservative (by their own narrow definition of conservatism) individuals and families intent on weakening our public education system which they view as a malicious form of socialism. Their efforts in Iowa are exemplified by the Koch family and their political action operation, Americans for Prosperity, which has been very vocal in its emphasis on weakening support for our Iowa community public schools. Gov. Reynolds has not yet released the version of the voucher proposal she will present to the Legislature this year. She probably is at least considering some version of the universal voucher program enacted in Arizona in 2022. That, of course, would be a recipe for chaos in our education system.
Private, primarily church-based parochial, schools have long had an important role in educating Iowa students. We have a great example of an effective parochial school in Waverly. We have friends whose children have attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, and we have had the privilege of getting to know young people who have been students there. The congregation of which we are members provides scholarships for children of our members who attend St. Paul’s School. It’s a partnership of shared values.
The responsibility for financially supporting private school education is shared by parents who want their children to have that experience, and members and supporters of the sponsoring organization (for example, the Church) who view support of the school as a responsible way to share values important to them. That is as it should be. Recent Iowa tax law changes have provided enhanced tax breaks for both parents and sponsoring organization members and supporters for private school financial support. As an Iowa citizen and taxpayer, I share in the responsibility for supporting our community public schools which are committed to providing a high-quality education opportunity for every young person who walks through their doors. That responsibility and commitment has connected generations of Iowans since before we were a state. I do not have a responsibility to financially support alternative education opportunities for those parents who choose not to send their children to our public schools.
Legislative leaders recently announced the formation of a House Education Reform Committee, to be chaired by Speaker Pat Grassley. Hopefully, Speaker Grassley will take advantage of this opportunity to take on the real challenges facing public education in Iowa. We can’t expect our legislators to have “magic” solutions to those challenges. We can expect them to collect relevant information, analyze that information, and identify specific opportunities for meaningful reform which will make our community public schools better.
Al Charlson is a life-long Iowan and a retired bank trust officer.