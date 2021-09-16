The last tractor my Papaw (Southern for grandfather) Aloysius owned was a 1957 Ferguson 40. He bought it with the intention of starting a commercial hay baling business with his New Holland 68 baler. Papaw had a bad heart and could no longer work in the strenuous way a full-time farmer had to work.
Having died of a heart attack Dec. 28, 1958, my grandfather wasn’t able to get his business going. Mamaw Celestine was forced to sell the farm and had an auction to sell the equipment. Papaw’s brother, Vernon, bought the tractor and, some years later, sold it to someone in Indiana.
Over the years, my dad would mention now and again how he wished he could buy back that old tractor. Around 2005, I found a Ferguson 40 for sale online and told my dad about it. The tractor was in Lanesville, Indiana, a town less than 50 miles from my hometown of Flaherty, Kentucky. Dad bought that tractor and actually paid too much for it, which is uncharacteristic of a man who prides himself on driving a hard bargain. Sentiment, even for a horse trader of the caliber of my father, can be a costly indulgence.
I couldn’t wait for the opportunity to drive home and see dad’s purchase. I think he was as excited to show it as I was to see it. During the visit where I first saw my dad’s tractor, I brazenly asked him to put my name on it, that my sisters could have whatever they wanted as long as that tractor would one day go to me.
As the years went on, my dad’s first indulgence has grown into a near obsession. He has amassed a fleet of antique tractors and riding lawn mowers and loves to trade and buy new ones. He had a small museum built to house his favorite tractors and other antique farm hand tools. The tractors he kept in his museum were the 420 John Deere, the 424 International and the 40 Ferguson.
This past spring, Dad surprised me by saying that he wanted to give me the old tractor I had asked him for several years earlier. He said he’d rather see me enjoy it than have it sit at home doing nothing. The 424 had become his favorite to take on tractor rides along with the 550 Oliver. I was quite happy when they hauled it to Iowa in time for me to participate in the WHO Radio Great Tractor Ride this past June.
Moving along in the open air of south central Iowa at the blistering pace of 14 mph, I soaked in the beautiful views of the Warren County countryside, the one lane bridges and Red Rock Lake. I met many good people, and, at the young age of 52, brought down the average age of those participating.
At every stop, I mingled with my fellow drivers, texted my wife on our progress and periodically called my dad to assure him that the tractor was running great. It was fun being there, more fun than I had even imagined it would be. What I truly enjoyed was thinking about my grandfather and feeling a connection to him, a connection I’d been unable to make before.
There’s no easy way to prove that the Ferguson my grandmother was forced to sell after my grandfather’s death is the same one I own today. With the knowledge that she sold it to someone in Indiana and that my dad bought it from someone in Indiana is enough for me to imagine that the tractor I own today was once his. Even if I could trace the serial number to find out definitively that Aloysius Vowels bought it brand new, I don’t need that confirmation. As far as I’m concerned, that tractor was his. It found its way to my dad and now belongs to me.
A high school band director has little use for a 64-year-old tractor. My neighbors think I’m crazy when they see me driving it around the block and shake their heads when they see it sitting in my driveway. I suppose it is kind of silly for me to own it, but I love that old Ferguson and love the connection it gives me with my dad and my papaw. Life is good from the seat of my grandfather’s tractor.