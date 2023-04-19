My wife and I decided to go out to eat recently and, as I am sure you have also experienced, we were told we would have to wait to be seated. In looking around, however, there were only two couples in the restaurant. The manager explained that getting workers had become next to impossible. It seems that is the case in many service businesses lately. I guess $15 per hour is not enough, even for a first or part time job. I am 72 years old so you probably know what is coming next.
I grew up on a farm in central Iowa and, from an early age, baled hay, walked beans, chopped thistles, loaded the manure spreader, helped with the livestock, and performed a variety of other farm duties. Unpaid, of course. So when I was asked by a neighboring farmer if I would like to walk his beans, I thought maybe I would. When he said the pay would be three hours per dollar- that’s right, 33 1/3 cents an hour- I jumped at the chance. Two other friends worked with me and I remember sweating more and drinking more water than I thought possible.
My father performed custom corn shelling and I was asked to help get the corn out of corn cribs and onto a conveyor over to the sheller. The pay was an incredible, unbelievable, 50 cents an hour, way more than for the bean walking. The first day on that job, the other men there handed out lengths of baling twine. I didn’t know why but was told to tie the twine around the bottom of my pants legs. I soon found out why. When the bottom few boards on the corn crib were removed, out came the corn- and also the mice. The mice were determined to make it up our pant legs and the use of the twine became evident. I saw one mouse try to get up a guy’s pants and the guy flipped him off. Not that way- well, I guess maybe that way also. That mouse was not to be deterred. He came back to the boot of the same guy and tried to make it again. Same result, a flying mouse. After the third time and a third flight, the mouse gave up and went in search of a new adventure.
That was sixty years ago, but I remember a lot about that summer. One of my bean walking friends was killed in a shooting accident, it was the summer of the Beatles first trip to America, and I remember making some money for the first time- and that mouse.
I have often pondered the thought process of that mouse. He was goal-oriented, persistent, knew exactly what he wanted to do, and gave it his best shot despite several setbacks. I can’t help but compare that to those who sniff at $15 an hour. What is that thought process?