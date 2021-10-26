I’m very perplexed by former mayor Dean Soash’s recent letter to the editor [Former mayor backs Rathe, Oct. 21]. When Mr. Soash originally ran for office, he espoused values very similar to mine and other fellow conservative thinkers.
Once he took office, he changed on a dime and was neither conservative in his approach or open with his constituents. Often, he was very combative and refused to listen to those very people that elected him to office. His leadership style led to his ouster a couple of years ago and cost other like-minded council members to be defeated as well by a groundswell of opposition from the community of which I was a part of.
Now, fast forward two years. He comes out in support of my opponent for city council (Ann Rathe) saying that she carries the same conservative values of being fiscally responsible when her record very clearly shows that couldn’t be further from the truth. Her entire time in office has been to spend on many frivolous projects while having to borrow in order to afford the very projects we should have budgeted for in the first place.
The current council members being challenged this time around did show up at the townhall (a candidate forum hosted by Waverly Newspapers in a meeting of the minds on Oct. 21) with a coordinated message in which they were proud of their wasteful spending and pledged to continue it for the foreseeable future. Again, ignoring the will of the people.
There is a financial crisis at our doorstep right now, it’s called inflation, bordering on hyper-inflation. This is already hitting lower- and middle-class citizens and a majority of the city council could care less as they plan to keep on spending and causing our taxes to increase putting further burdens on our households. Their response to my pleas on Tuesday night, yep, they ignored them and gave us the pledge to continue on.
Ann and her inner circle do not come from lower- and middle-class perspectives as I and many of my neighbors do. They don’t realize that their decisions directly affect those that live paycheck to paycheck, because if they did, they’d take their spending decisions much more seriously.
An additional example of that is the second letter to the editor Oct. 19 in which the author stated that “everything” the city staff puts forward is “Essential” which should concern every citizen of Waverly [Retired Leisure Services director endorses Rathe for Waverly council, by Tab Ray]. The essential “Farmers Market Statue” which serves absolutely no function and has blown through the original budget planned many years ago is a perfect example.
We are currently on Phase 2, which is the overpriced cement work and landscape adding significantly to the project cost. I’d like you to ask Ann and the current council if this project is “finished” or is there yet another expense looming that hasn’t been brought to the public’s attention. This very question must be answered prior to everyone voting, not filibustered until after.
Another example of their lack of empathy was when they were asked what their hardest decisions on council were. Every one of them mentioned the Green Bridge decision and not one mention of the hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted on the countless studies. They even had a good laugh at the expense of those that opposed tearing it down. This shows that our incumbent council people up for re-election show more contempt for their constituents than compassion.
The citizens stood up two years ago and said, “Enough!” It’s time to complete the job you started when you rid us of a mayor that didn’t listen, and council members who didn’t care. I humbly ask for your vote next Tuesday to return common sense back to these council chambers. Thank you and God bless you all.