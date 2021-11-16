As Jack Frost sneaks into the Northeast of Iowa, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving.
Terry, The Terrified Turkey
(Written in 2021)
I was looking out the window
And I saw a turkey running across the grass
How unusual. Sometimes rabbits at play
But today it’s a big bird, running very fast
I stepped outside to see the cause and I saw the bird disappear into a large bush out of sight
I followed him and I saw him peeking out
He was shaking, nervously with fright
“Hey,” I said, “what’s your problem?
“I don’t see anything chasing you.”
“You don’t understand,” he answered,
“I’m Terry, Thanksgiving is coming and I am on the menu.”
“Oh, I see, Terry. Maybe I can be of some help.”
I took him to Farmer Bob’s Petting Zoo
Now everybody there loves him and he is doing fine
He sings gobble-gobble, fans his feathers and struts as only he can do.
Thanksgiving at Grandma’s
(Written in 2021)
“The car is packed,” Dad yelled to Mom,
“Call the kids, it’s time to go.”
Like ants we scattered through the house, gathering our coats and a book.
In the car, Dad tells us, the heater is pretty warm
“It’s going to be a nice drive, the leaves are pretty, take a look.”
It’s a few hours to Grandma’s, we see lots of leaves
And every once in a while, we might read a page or two
Not enough to really get interested, the scenery is great to see
“We’ll arrive in a couple hours before dinner”
Mom tells us, “Ask if there is help you can do.”
The trip seemed fast, we’re soon at Grandma’s place
Mom pushed the doorbell, “Coming!” a voice called through the door
The door opened, followed by Grandma’s hug
“How good to see you, Grandma.
“Got some food for a hungry four?”
Well, it was a wonderful Thanksgiving with our Grandma.
Her dinner was fine, too, another great memory, I’m sure
Thanksgiving with Grandma, like others in the past,
And family love, a special time, to share, and to treasure
Our National Bird
(Written in 2021)
I don’t know about young people today,
But most people in my age group know Ben Franklin
Of course, his biography might seem like someone made it all up
He was a wise man off and on, but many times he was rankin
I remember one that really raised the debate
He was pushing the turkey as our National Bird.
While the majority were campaigning for the bald eagle
“You cannot eat the National Bird for Thanksgiving,” is what he heard.
Fortunately, Old Ben lost that effort.
I mean a turkey is a turkey and they are good to eat.
But as a National Bird I would think there would be many bad thoughts
Not so for the Bald Eagle, a choice that is perfect and neat.