As Jack Frost sneaks into the Northeast of Iowa, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Terry, The Terrified Turkey

(Written in 2021)

I was looking out the window

And I saw a turkey running across the grass

How unusual. Sometimes rabbits at play

But today it’s a big bird, running very fast

I stepped outside to see the cause and I saw the bird disappear into a large bush out of sight

I followed him and I saw him peeking out

He was shaking, nervously with fright

“Hey,” I said, “what’s your problem?

“I don’t see anything chasing you.”

“You don’t understand,” he answered,

“I’m Terry, Thanksgiving is coming and I am on the menu.”

“Oh, I see, Terry. Maybe I can be of some help.”

I took him to Farmer Bob’s Petting Zoo

Now everybody there loves him and he is doing fine

He sings gobble-gobble, fans his feathers and struts as only he can do.

Thanksgiving at Grandma’s

(Written in 2021)

“The car is packed,” Dad yelled to Mom,

“Call the kids, it’s time to go.”

Like ants we scattered through the house, gathering our coats and a book.

In the car, Dad tells us, the heater is pretty warm

“It’s going to be a nice drive, the leaves are pretty, take a look.”

It’s a few hours to Grandma’s, we see lots of leaves

And every once in a while, we might read a page or two

Not enough to really get interested, the scenery is great to see

“We’ll arrive in a couple hours before dinner”

Mom tells us, “Ask if there is help you can do.”

The trip seemed fast, we’re soon at Grandma’s place

Mom pushed the doorbell, “Coming!” a voice called through the door

The door opened, followed by Grandma’s hug

“How good to see you, Grandma.

“Got some food for a hungry four?”

Well, it was a wonderful Thanksgiving with our Grandma.

Her dinner was fine, too, another great memory, I’m sure

Thanksgiving with Grandma, like others in the past,

And family love, a special time, to share, and to treasure

Our National Bird

(Written in 2021)

I don’t know about young people today,

But most people in my age group know Ben Franklin

Of course, his biography might seem like someone made it all up

He was a wise man off and on, but many times he was rankin

I remember one that really raised the debate

He was pushing the turkey as our National Bird.

While the majority were campaigning for the bald eagle

“You cannot eat the National Bird for Thanksgiving,” is what he heard.

Fortunately, Old Ben lost that effort.

I mean a turkey is a turkey and they are good to eat.

But as a National Bird I would think there would be many bad thoughts

Not so for the Bald Eagle, a choice that is perfect and neat.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly Native and a 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.