The Garden in the Fall
I walked through the garden with the gardener at my side
The season was about over and his voice was filled with pride
The chain-link fence on the perimeter, a protective wall
Covered with tomato vines, deep green, growing ever tall
From cherry tomatoes to the Big Boys, we all love to eat
Fresh sliced on the sandwiches, a delicious summer treat
On the ground bell pepper plants are loaded with red, yellow and green
Sweet potato vines cover half the garden, healthy, as I’ve seen
A three-foot strip of collard greens is under a protective cloth
It lets the needed rain go through while keeping pesky bugs well off
The pole beans he tells me were the best crop he ever had
And the blackberries just kept coming “outstanding” is what he said
The curve-necked squash was mouth-watering; the cucumbers were just right
The okra and the sweet corn grew tall in the summers’ tender light
Tasty cabbage was hard to beat and the sweet grapes melted in your mouth
While the muscadines were not far behind, the candy of the south
The garden was exceptional this year, though rainfall was low
Watering with the hose made the difference helping the garden grow
His satisfaction smiled with weathered facial lines, his eyes told it all
Oh how I envied the gardener as we walked his garden in the fall
Unspoiled Beauty
A Bullfrog sitting on the muddy bank watches a yellow leaf float by.
The clear moving water reflects puffy clouds overhead in the light blue sky.
The shore is lined with scraggly bare trees and thick, overgrown brush.
Nature speaks through the rippling brook and calls of a bragging Thrush.
Busy Woodpeckers rap on soft pines, echoing through the trees.
Sunlight warms the cool gentle air of the friendly autumn breeze.
A moment in time, a perfect scene, man could never create.
Unspoiled beauty, so vulnerable, who will guide its waiting fate?
The Country Church
As we drive along the country road admiring the beauty of the fall foliage
We see a white steeple in the distance shining in the sunshine above the trees nearby
And then, as the full church comes into view beautiful as a postcard
We can see how proud it appears as it reaches for the sky
In such a peaceful scene for a moment the world is at peace and we say a short prayer as we drive by.
The Foliage covered Trail
Walking in the woods, where maple trees are old and plentiful
And the ground is covered with a thick blanket of beautiful yellow-orange leaves
The trees, still heavily laden with more of Fall’s leafy beauty
Filtering the sunrays, as I hold your hand, we enjoy a gentle breeze
Together, we watch another yellow-orange leaf drift downward
And softly lands on the shoulder of your jacket, a lovely checkered red
Followed by another that lands on your hair, golden in the sun
“Hold still, this picture is a keeper,” I said
What could be more wonderful than a Fall walk in the woods?
What could be more wonderful than walking here with you?”
What could be more beautiful than the beauty of these leaves?
“Not a thing, my Dear, not a thing, nothing else would do!”
I Remember Fall
Since I lived the first forty years of my life
In the Midwest, where four seasons were definitely clear
My mind wanders today to the season of Fall
When beauty switched from flowers to leaves, as colors began to appear
Enticed by shivers of cool evenings and the silent work of Jack Frost
Every day more leaves were changing as the masterpiece comes into view
The Aspen, Oaks and Red Maples, how wonderful the leaves blend together
And nature creates her very best for the enjoyment of me and you
And when her painting is finished, the gorgeous leaves are waving
As the coolish, gentle breeze tugs jackets of the big and the small
We know winter is not far away with its snow and the biting cold
But for now, we are surrounded once again by the beautiful foliage of Fall.