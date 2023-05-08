Recently I was listening on Pandora to the guitar music of Andres Segovia. I had the great honor of meeting Segovia and his wife during my student years at Wartburg College. Dr. Alf Swenson, then Director of the college’s Artist Series, had hired me to assist him in various capacities. This time, I picked Mr. and Mrs. Segovia up at the airport and took them to their room, at the Cedar Lawn Motel (where the daycare canter on West Bremer is now located). Dr. Swenson instructed that I should pick them up the next morning and bring them to Swenson’s home for breakfast, and he added, “Why don’t you join us for breakfast?” I did so, and joined some wonderful conversations with Segovia, arguably the finest classical guitar player ever.
Listening to Segovia, I finished reading “The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism” by Martin Wolf, associate editor and chief economics commentator for the Financial Times. Like Segovia, I met Martin Wolf at Wartburg College. He was a week-long Visiting Fellow of the Woodrow Wilson Fellowships (now known as the Institute for Citizens and Scholars). I was asked to play some tennis with him, hold a dinner for him at our home (thanks to wife, Merry) and be available as a semi-official host. It was fun to chat about international economic development and the change in terms of world trade that were underway then at the turn of the century. So, it was with great interest that I read Wolf’s thoughts about the current crisis of democratic capitalism and the threats of predatory capitalism and demagogic politics.
Wolf notes that democracy and market capitalism are being challenged by authoritarian alternatives, the financial crises and the poor quality of political leadership. The inadequate response of many Western democracies to COVID-19 made this competition more acute. Democratic capitalism may not survive.
Wolf posits 5 necessary conditions for the survival of America’s democracy and capitalism:
A rising, widely shared and sustainable standard of living
Good jobs for those who can work and are prepared to do so.
Equality of opportunity.
Security for those who need it.
Ending special privileges for the few.
Let’s think about a couple of these requirements. The Iowa legislature is reducing security for those who need it, spending $13 million in administrative costs to reduce food aid for low-income Iowans, even as Iowa ended 2022 with a budget surplus of $1.91 billion. House Speaker Grassley said in January, “It’s these entitlement programs. They’re the ones that are growing within the budget, and are putting pressure on us being able to fund other priorities.” And, what, pray tell, Mr. Grassley, are these other priorities that are more important than adequate food and nutrition for Iowa’s families?
Guns are the biggest cause of death of America’s children today. Can we guarantee security to our schoolkids and teachers? A recent survey found that 87% of voters surveyed support requiring criminal background checks for all gun buyers. 61% of voters surveyed support banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons. These two steps would enhance the security of all Americans.
And what about ending special privileges of the few? Justice Clarence Thomas has a salary of $274,000 per year, plus generous health and retirement benefits. He wife gets over a million dollars a year from political organizations. They have received, from a politically-active businessman, hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel services, free housing and private school tuition for family members. This gross corruption is discouraging for citizens working at minimum wage jobs or living on social security. News breaking this month suggests that other Supreme Court Justices have also been taking in large amounts of money and benefits through side gigs and family boondoggles. How does this help democracy?
Sons of Governors Branstad and Vilsack are well paid employees of organizations lobbying for subsidies to impound the carbon coming from ethanol production, production problems that other lobbyists and politicians put in place with earlier subsidies to increase ethanol production. We need to end the special privileges for the few to preserve our freedom and capitalism.
We can make our democracies stronger, by reinforcing civic patriotism, improving governance, decentralizing government and diminishing the role of money in politics, We must make government more accountable. We must have a media that supports democracy rather than destroying it. Democracy and capitalism depend upon such reform.
David Fredrick is a former long-time Waverly resident now living in the Shenandoah Valley.