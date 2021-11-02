In response to Will Ranney’s opinion piece in last week’s paper one word describes it – garbage. [Shameful endorsements throw out lifetime of Waverly tradition in defiance of Iowa Code, Bremer County Independent, Oct. 26.]
Ranney is incorrect in his facts. Has a political party ever supported City Council candidates before? Unequivocally, yes.
The Bremer County Democrats Facebook page had numerous “posts” and “likes” for several local candidates in this current election. This has not been the first election the Bremer County Democrats have used social media to support like-minded candidates, either.
Is this illegal? No. Due to the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution – Freedom of Speech.
Secondly, Mr. Ranney said that Mr. Kangas was not included in the creation of the event. That is so far from the truth. It is unexplainable why anybody could believe such a false narrative.
Councilman Kangas was present at our most recent Bremer County Republican meeting when the idea was conceived and approved to counter the Bremer County Democrat local election influence, or in my mind, “interference.” All minutes and emails show this to be true.
I understand Ranney’s convictions that local parties should stay out of nonpartisan elections. He goes on to say he would not vote for candidates if they were supported by a local political party. Kudos to Mr. Ranney for those strong convictions.
Question? The candidates that were promoted/endorsed by the Bremer County Democrat Facebook page, why are those political candidate’s signs still in your yard?
As for the event on Tuesday, Oct. 26, it was an informative event where Democrat, Independent, and Republican voters gathered and talked to candidates directly. The ad in the paper was the only item paid for by the Bremer County Republicans. Period.
As Chair of the Bremer County Republicans, events like this are a great outlet for civil, political discussions, between voters and candidates.
I believe, candidates must listen and answer questions from the voters. So, in that vein, the event was successful.