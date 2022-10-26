I want to join many others across Waverly in offering a tribute to Gary Duneman. Since our sons had graduated from high school when we moved here we did not know him as a teacher. I got to know Gary as we worked together with the Bremer County Democratic Central Committee. With years of study and experience teaching he brought an unparalleled understanding of our system of government and how it is supposed to work to our discussions. And he was consistently engaged in trying to make it work better. Although it may seem surprising to say about someone who chose to participate in the political system as a Democrat, Gary was a true conservative. As a former Naval officer he had deep respect for our military and for veterans. But more fundamentally he was committed to the cornerstone principles on which our nation was founded: that all are created equal, that each citizen’s right and ability to vote and have that vote counted must be protected, and that the basic rights and freedoms of those in any minority must be defended. Gary’s role as a leader of Bremer County Democrats typically involved the behind the scenes “nuts and bolts” tasks necessary to keep the gears turning. He avoided calling attention to himself. However, he could write a very pointed letter or guest opinion when that was called for. Gary provided the model for an effective citizen activist. He knew what he was talking about, was ready and able to respectfully engage in discussion with someone with a different point of view, but was always prepared to solidly defend his core values. We miss his support and wise counsel as we near the end of this election season.
Al Charlson is a lifelong Iowan and a resident of Waverly since 1995. He and Gary Duneman served as Chair and Vice-Chair of the Bremer County Democratic Central Committee from 2017 to 2021.