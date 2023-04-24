There’s been a lot of ink spilled in newspapers and online the last several weeks over Republican’s now sudden interest in putting down law enforcement. It wasn’t terribly long ago that all you heard were loud voices shouting “Back the Blue” and calling us Democrats and liberals soft on crime. Now they say the FBI and law enforcement are “politicized” when Republicans and other fringe conservatives are accused of actual crimes.
The supposed conflict in their approach is easily explained by Frank Wilhiot, a classical music composer to whom this saying is attributed. He stated, “Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” Basically, the law protects those with privilege but used as a cudgel to punish those deemed undesirable.
In the conservative worldview, it’s ok for police to shoot an unarmed black man 20 plus times because they’re threatened. However, a young white man can spill state secrets and conservatives rush to his defense. While Republicans defend Justice Clarence Thomas for taking expensive trips with a conservative mega-donor, it’s easy to imagine conservative outrage if liberal billionaire George Soros had Justice Elena Kagan on a superyacht. The calls for impeachment from Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Green would be non-stop. Members of the Tennessee legislature Republican majority expel two Black members for demonstrating for tighter gun safety laws yet don’t police themselves for their own infractions (like the Speaker building and living in a house not in his district and using taxpayer funds to do it). And there’s Texas Governor Abbott in Texas floating the potential pardon of a killer recently convicted for hitting and killing a Black Lives Matter protester with a car.
And let’s not forget the former President who continues to air his grievances and lies about losing the 2020 election. Trump is asking his followers to dismantle the current law enforcement structure to protect him. In other words, to protect his well-being over that of the state. In his own words at the recent CPAC convention, he promises, “ I am your justice, I am your retribution” if re-elected to office.
Trump’s message is clear: my safety and freedom from accountability is more important than the public safety and the safety of the state itself. I am the law. I come before the republic and the state. Republicans, or at least the better part of them, seem ready to comply with his demand. The last I looked, that’s called fascism.
The American experiment puts all citizens on equal footing before the law, not just for the benefit of white conservative Christian males. The administration of criminal and civil law is a central, core governmental responsibility carried out by the Department of Justice. The FBI provides the bulk of the policing and investigatory power to back up that administration. Republicans don’t get to pick and choose who is investigated, charged, and convicted of crimes. The law should bind them, just as those they feel are undesirable should be protected.
Dan Brown is an engineer with nearly 40 years of experience in the food and agriculture industry, domestically and internationally.