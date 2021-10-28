Like many people, I often find myself asking, “How did we become so polarized?” This is doubly true in Waverly, Iowa, where we are proud of our pragmatism and hold tight to our traditions.
With traditions however, the only thing stopping a “race to the bottom” in our country is the integrity of responsible citizens of all political persuasions.
Thus, I was surprised to learn that a lifetime’s long tradition of nonpartisan city government has been casually tossed aside.
A week ago on Facebook, and then again in an expensive front page ad, and (Tuesday) with a paid lunch, the Bremer County Republican Committee has endorsed four candidates for city government, and, in turn, those candidates have accepted those endorsements by agreeing to be guests of honor at the partisan event.
Let me be clear: This has never happened!
I called around to both senior Democrat and Republicans in town and none of them had heard of anything like this. In less than a week, decades of tradition that has served Waverly well, has been discarded like used toilet paper, flushed down the toilet.
This is the city equivalent of the “nuclear option.” What were these candidates thinking? It’s not like this hasn’t been thought of before, but each time a candidate has asked for an endorsement, they’ve politely been reminded by party leaders that Waverly city government is nonpartisan (as was relayed to me by one elder statesman in town).
And trust me, all these candidates and party leaders know better, they just don’t care enough about our heritage to do the right thing.
There is a reason why party affiliation isn’t listed on the ballot with these positions like it is with state and federal positions. The Iowa Election Code defines these positions as nonpartisan, and we’ve done a good job up until now of living into the spirit of those codes.
Sure, there are Democrats who choose to support Democrats, and Republicans who support Republicans, but we all know city government is different. In Waverly, we’re all neighbors. Bringing national politics into our city is a corruption of who we are. It’s how friends let politics degrade our next-door relationships.
I wonder if, as they are speaking at the Republican-only, Republican-sponsored “Meet the Candidate” event, Adam Hoffman, Blake Yanda, Phil Trimble and Troy Collins realized the damage that accepting this endorsement, that participating in the Republican funded event, does to the soul of our city? A respectful Waverly city representative would have politely declined such an event.
You’ll notice that I didn’t mention Republican Tim Kangas who appeared on the ad with the other four. It’s because he wasn’t originally invited, I’m guessing because he didn’t meet some kind of party litmus test.
Mayoral write-in candidate, Dean Soash, also a Republican, wasn’t invited at all, even though his candidacy was announced last week. There is no doubt the Republicans have found their candidates and that the candidates themselves welcome the free lunches paid for by Republicans at a meet and greet hosted in their honor. That there is some real lack of integrity, even within their own party.
Democrats make mistakes too, but this is on a whole new level. You can be assured I’ll be writing in Soash for mayor, who has shown he’s independent, rising above this political nonsense, and has integrity, which was fully on display during his last term in office. I’ll also be voting for Kangas who clearly didn’t ask for any of this.
So, if you are asking, “How we became so polarized?” it’s moments like this. I don’t know about you but I like city politicians that serve all the people, not just one party. This isn’t Chicago, people, let’s stop acting like it.
“I bet Bremer County Democrats do it, too,” you might be thinking. No, they really haven’t.
Outside of sharing posts someone else has made about a candidate on Facebook, or encouraging people to volunteer for the candidates they like, Democrats have resisted this shameful behavior. The party has never paid for an event for city candidates, just like Republicans haven’t… until now.
Full disclosure: I’m a precinct chair for the Bremer County Democrats, but, as you can see, I’m not opposed to voting for multiple Republicans, because that’s what small town Waverly is all about, keeping with tradition and doing what’s right, instead of becoming mired in national partisan politics. We’re all neighbors here, let’s act like it, candidates.