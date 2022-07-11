Iowans who are concerned about gun violence should join together to vote NO to defeat the proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution on our ballots in November.
The proposed amendment reads, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.” The crucial problem is the last sentence. Strict scrutiny is a technical constitutional law concept. It is a standard which courts can choose to apply. If a court determines the standard of strict scrutiny applies, it must begin its review of a specific law or policy with the assumption that it is unconstitutional. It is then extremely difficult for the state to show that its law or policy is essential to a compelling state interest (which preventing gun violence should be). The effort to impose strict scrutiny through this amendment is intended to make it next to impossible to enact new gun safety regulations. It would also set the stage for court challenge of the few gun safety policies we now have.
For those Iowans whose top priority in this issue is protecting gun rights, any restrictions based on the type or capability of specific guns are unacceptable. Others of us focus on the unacceptably increasing trend of senseless gun violence in our state. In 1999 through 2001 there was an annual average of 194 gunshot deaths, including 25 homicides. By comparison in those years there was an annual average of 460 motor vehicle accident deaths. In 2020 gunshot deaths (353 including 85 homicides) surpassed motor vehicle accident deaths (343). Recent headlines include two Iowa State University students shot to death in an Ames church parking lot; a 4-year-old Ankeny girl shooting herself in the face with a gun laid down by her father; a Des Moines East High School student shot to death and two others wounded while standing in front of the school; a 3-year-old Coralville boy dying from gunshot wounds suffered in his apartment; a 33 year-old shot and killed in her rural Monroe County home. None of these deaths should have happened. Iowans prioritizing gun rights anchor their viewpoint in the mantra, “guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” Our search for ways to reduce senseless gun violence must then focus on keeping guns out of the hands of people likely to harm themselves and others. Finding consensus on reasonable, balanced gun policies will be challenging, but it’s essential. The proposed gun rights constitutional amendment is intended to block Iowans from even having the discussion.
I’m sure a lot of responsible Iowa gun owners can agree. The proposed Iowa gun rights constitutional amendment would set up harmful roadblocks to sensible policies that could help reduce gun violence and deaths.
Al Charlson is a retired Waverly bank trust officer, lifelong Iowan, gun owner, and Vietnam veteran.