Please take a moment to thank those in health care for what they are doing everyday!
We are exhausted by the fight this pandemic has waged.
For us, a mask is as much our uniform as putting on a shirt.
We reach for a mask on our faces even when it is safe to be off; in our car, at home…
We monitor incoming science updates and evidenced based guidance to practice the most current recommendations in our treatment of you. It comes in daily.
We treat those who appreciate the pandemic efforts, and those who don’t agree with it. Science doesn’t care how you feel. We follow the science and we add the caring. We address your feelings.
We watch the world disagree, fight, laugh on social media at what we do, laugh at our leaders and experts in medicine. We know it has been confusing, overwhelming, a frustration… it is our role to sort it for you. We also wish it had gone better. We know where to get the evidenced-based data, how to interpret it, how to apply it. It is evolving. How couldn’t it? It’s a new virus, but not a new process.
We listen to your advice on treatments based on your social media and internet searches. You ask questions on treatments that aren’t medically legitimate while we must filter and encourage treatments based on real science, evidenced-based treatments that evaluate risks/benefits to you. And we try do so with understanding of your perspective.
But we are wearing down.
We watch the world go on outside our clinic and hospital windows; like the pandemic hasn’t happened at all… many have shrugged their shoulders and are taking a break from it. Life is back to normal. ?
But for us it never ends… at work, at home, in our social interactions. This is our life routine now.
Please let a health care worker know how appreciated they are! Tell them they need to stay strong. That the world outside their window can resume some normalcy because of, not despite of, their efforts.
Thank a health care worker, please.