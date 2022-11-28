When I think of an Iowa Fall
When I think of an Iowa Fall,
Its special beauty fills my mind
Like the leaves turning many colors
That cool nights and Jack Frost might design
The panorama of yellows, reds,
And many shades of rust
And scattered kinds of evergreens
Tease the hand and talent of the artist’s brush
Like the beautiful farms with noisy tractors
Pulling corn-picking machines, throwing ears in the air,
Traveling back and forth through the fields,
Following farm wagons fill as the cornstalks disappear
And dawn’s beauty of a flock of ducks
Splashing down by our decoys, too early to see
I think of the crisp blue sky
Where high flying geese are heading south in a vee
I think of the impatient hunters
Waiting for Pheasant hunting season to begin
When those beautiful birds hide,
Then leap into the air and quite often win.
All this and too much more
As the parade of yellow school busses catches my eye
When I think of an Iowa Fall
Its beauty says, “Time to tell summer goodbye.”
- 2016
A Memory to keep
At the far end of a worked over cornfield, I can see an old red barn hiding.
Several rows of evergreen trees are shielding it from the cold autumn breeze.
The trees sway in unison, like a well-rehearsed orchestra
And the barn’s old paint seems to move, peeking through the trees
An old metal wind device on top of the barn is also involved
Spinning fast or slow as the wind breezes swirl and fluctuate now and then
The wind, showing off, flexing its muscles, samples of what’s to come
As winter creeps closer. Wild pigeons hurry through a broken cupola shutter
to get in.
Pinkish thin clouds stretch across a pale blue sky
As sundown seems to rush on this shorter fall day, reflecting off the steeple
of a distant church
Then, after a familiar pheasant sound, I see a pair gliding into the cornfield to hide
And a Tom turkey, followed by four or five hens run under the evergreens for
A safe night perch
It’s a beautiful show, when Nature puts the pieces together
One, that is repeated, too often unnoticed by anyone at all
But one, once seen, becomes a memory to file away
For a future time or moment when nothing else can fulfill a perfect call.
- 2022
Thanksgiving at Grandma’s
“The car is packed,” Dad yelled to Mom,
“Call the kids, it’s time to go.”
Like ants we scattered through the house,
gathering our coats and a book.
In the car, Dad tells us, the heater is pretty
warm
“It’s going to be a nice drive, the leaves
are pretty, take a look.”
It’s a few hours to Grandma’s, we see
lots of leaves
And every once in a while, we might
read a page or two
Not enough to really get interested, the
scenery is great to see
“We’ll arrive in a couple hours before dinner”
Mom tells us, “Ask if there is help you can do.”
The trip seemed fast, we’re soon at Grandma’s
place
Mom pushed the doorbell, “Coming!”
a voice called through the door
The door opened, followed by Grandma’s hug
“How good to see you, Grandma.
Got some food for a hungry four?”
Well, it was a wonderful Thanksgiving
with our Grandma.
Her dinner was fine, too, another great
memory, I’m sure
Thanksgiving with Grandma, like others
in the past,
And family love, a special time, to share,
and to treasure
- 2021
Grandma’s Mince Pies
My Grandmother was a fine cook. I remember when I was in eighth or
or ninth grade
She worked at a small restaurant in charge of breakfast and lunch, a
very happy place
She was known for her cooking and outstanding pies.
I remember also, when a slice of pie was only fifteen cents, causing
many faces
All of her pies were very good but one was extra special,
For me, it was her mince pie, that could not be beat.
Oh, how I loved her mince pies, they were the star by far.
And at Christmastime, she knew me well, it was a mince pie treat.
- 2022
Thanksgiving Day
When the tasty nuts fall from the Pecan trees
And the colorful leaves then cover the ground,
The winds from the north sends a chilling cool breeze,
Through the barren trees, whistling a winter sound.
We pause to give thanks on this Thanksgiving Day
For our so many blessings too many to list.
With a room full of love ones, together we pray
Feeling a tug in our hearts for those we still miss.
How fortunate we are to assemble once more
Hearing activities of each and every member
From the little new born mouse, to those eighty or more
How exciting for all to share time and remember.
The tables are set, the bird’s ready for carving,
The pretty dishes of food look endless from here,
The line forms quickly, you’d think they were starving,
And we’re grateful for sure, for another great year!
When the tasty nuts fall from the Pecan trees,
We celebrate in our own traditional way,
Now dinner’s over and I’m too full to sneeze,
It is the same every year on Thanksgiving Day!
- 2008
Chickadees on the Window Sill
Oh how the wind was howling, the snow was blowing and swirling
Through the window I could see winter dancing freely at will
It would be so cold again today, and I thought of Natures’ feathered friends,
then I saw the Chickadees on the windowsill.
There were three, huddling close, standing on the snow in the corner
from winters’ might, they’re trying to hide
They looked so cold and hungry; I slipped on my jacket and stocking cap
grabbed some birdseed and went outside
I thought they would fly and they did; I quickly scattered some seeds
on the windowsill
They watched me from a nearby bush, one by one they returned
to get their needed fill
Throughout the week while winter stayed frigid, I kept replacing the bird seed
And watching the little birds, a rewarding thrill
The word was apparently getting out. My three birds became five, seven, then eleven Chickadees on the windowsill.
2010