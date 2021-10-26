In an Oct. 14, 2021, opinion piece in the Waverly Democrat Newspaper [Waverly’s overspending is why I’m running], Troy Collins, a candidate for the at-large seat on the Waverly City Council, made arguments about how the city of Waverly is being fiscally irresponsible. Unfortunately, his arguments were full of incorrect information that displayed a lack of understanding about how municipal funding works.
Mr. Collins argues that property valuations have increased as a ploy for the city to bring in more revenue. He seems to believe that the city can just claim your property has gone up in value without any justification and that the county assessor’s office is working on the behalf of the city.
Of course, this is incorrect. The county assessor’s office is part of the county administration and is independent of the city governance.
Furthermore, the reason valuations have gone up is because property values have gone up. These calculations are based on the price of home sales. Market forces determine the value of your property not some secret cabal of bureaucrats. Property values have gone up as Waverly has become an increasingly desirable place to live.
In that sense, Mr. Collins is correct. The increased spending by the city to invest in infrastructure and amenities has made Waverly a more attractive community. This causes more people to want to live in Waverly.
Those people try to buy houses in Waverly, but since there is a limited supply of houses, they must pay a premium to get that house. This causes the cost of houses and therefore property values to go up. In that sense, it is the spending by the city that has caused your taxes to go up, but not for the reasons Mr. Collins claims.
He then proceeds to argue that city departments work to spend their budget at the end of the fiscal year for fear of losing those funds in future budgets. However, he offers no evidence that occurs in the city of Waverly.
He is impugning the character of city staff based only on his own imagination of what he imagines must happen. In fact, anyone can view the monthly financials which are submitted regularly at the city council meetings. I would challenge him to find the department that is deliberately using up their budget before the end of the fiscal year.
In the interest of fairness, I will admit that I know of one department that does make an effort to deliberately use up their budget each year. The library has a fixed amount budgeted for purchasing new materials, and if they have not spent as much as expected on new books, they do make an effort to purchase new resources.
Of course, they aren’t buying new furniture for the break room as Mr. Collins implies; they are fulfilling their mission. But I would challenge Mr. Collins to find another city department which does this.
It turns out the budget process starts in October until finally being approved in March, well before the new budget starts in July. Mr. Collins’ mythical spending spree would have to begin after the following year’s budget was already approved.
Then Mr. Collins, suggested encouraging departments to come in under budget and allowing them to receive the benefits of their savings. Unfortunately, Mr. Collins’ approach would encourage departments to overestimate their expenses, so they could come in under budget and reap the rewards. I would argue that the goal of budgeting is not to come in under budget, but rather is to be as accurate as possible. We encourage our staff to be honest and forthright with their budgeting, predicting what is needed while being responsible stewards of the taxpayer’s money.
Mr. Collins has accused the city of burdening future generations with debt they will have to pay off, apparently confusing municipal government with the federal government. The city has been exceedingly responsible in managing their debt and pays off all their bonds within ten years. As a result, the city has earned a very favorable Aa3 rating from Moody’s investor service and the most recent bonds charged an interest rate of only 1.0064%. Good luck getting a similar interest rate on your mortgage.
In short Mr. Collins is trying to convince you that the city has been irresponsible with the tax dollars of the citizens of Waverly, but this is simply not true. If you need evidence for Waverly’s sound financial footing, look no further that the outstanding bond rating the city received from Moody’s.