Things change. Some are natural and wonderful. The grandbaby I once rocked, became a corporal in the Marines. Some are natural but not so wonderful. My joints attest to that.
Some changes are by human hands and minds. Some of those are wonderful, too. Some are not. The radical left of the 1850’s was the Republican Party. The radical right was the Democratic Party.
Throughout my growing up and growing old, the United States had a vibrant two-party system. Of course, there have been many parties at any given time, but there have been two primary parties. In this case, I am not talking about the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. I am referring to the party “in power” and “the loyal opposition.” It has been this system which turned a fledgling, upstart country into the richest, most powerful, and greatest in history.
It has been shown time and time again that the majority of American voters are conservative. This is true whether one is a registered Republican or a registered Democrat. One of the differences between the parties is how one describes that idea and how to proceed. If we were at a football game, 80% if the people would be seated between the forty-yard lines. This is true of those in Congress as well as the voters. If one looks carefully at what actually happens in government, the difference between the parties is still the difference between two loyal groups who think a little differently about how things should be done.
Something needs to change. In recent years, so-called Republicans have tried to destroy the system and, therefore, the country. They don’t want to be the majority party. They want to be the only party. (I suggest everyone examine the tragic history of one-party systems.)
Today’s Republican Party operates under two principles. The first can be summed up with the saying (mistakenly attributed to Vince Lombardi), “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.” As long as a Republican fills the seat, they don’t care what kind of intellectual or moral mess they are. And to achieve this, they must paint the opposition, not as loyal with different ideas, but as enemies. And each year these enemies are painted as worse and worse until they are not just enemies of the party but of American and even as enemies of mankind. That way, the mess they are backing can say, “Look. I’m not that bad.”
Our choice appears to be either garbage or rotting garbage. It isn’t true, but that is the appearance.
Recently, Republicans cannot admit that. They even paint anyone in their own party who might disagree in any way with the same brush. They have become so locked into this that I think Ronald Reagan would be called RINO today. Maybe even Barry Goldwater.
They also manage, somehow, to drag once respected members into their morass. Just a few years ago, Charles Grassley referred to the automatic throwing out of the word “socialism” as, and I quote, “intellectual dishonesty.” Now it is part and parcel of the attack, and Mr. Grassley – for whom I have voted more than once but cannot again – just goes with the party. It is very sad.
And the other guiding principle? Joseph Goebbels: “If you repeat a lie often
enough, it becomes accepted as truth.”
I am not talking about just “the Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud, despite all logic, facts, and experience. The lies about what the Democratic Party wants to do and why are equally ridiculous – and equally harmful to Republicans and the country.
Exaggeration and hyperbole in advertising cars or kumquats, we can live with, but even then, only up to a point. When you start using it against people, lives are in danger. In our country, it happened with Africans and native people. In Goebbels’ country, it happened with Jews and others. In ancient Rome, it happened to Christians. Lies, in almost identical language in each example, were spread until people died.
Maybe things don’t change. History repeats.
One of the most ridiculous lies seems to be that all Republicans are running against the same opponent: the Left. Left of whom? Left of what? They never really say. They just lift up this imaginary monster to keep people afraid and angry. It is like the skeletons, jack-o-lanterns in many yards, and no more real.
My intent here is to save the two-party system. To do that we must save the Republican party from itself. They have become addicted to a unAmerican way of operating. And, like many who are addicted to harmful things, they need more and stronger usage to achieve the same effect. To continue to borrow a term from that context, we must stage an intervention. The only way to save the “Grand Old Party” is to make the party leadership see that their way is killing them and taking the country with them.
When Ronald Reagan switched parties he said, famously, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, it left me.” Many Republicans are feeling the same way today, and some have left that party.
Please, true Republicans, put the country first. Vote truth. Losing elections is the only thing that seems to make a difference in the actions of party leaders. Unless a candidate denounces the lies and renounces that kind of thinking, vote them out.
Save the Republican Party. Save the American way of life. Vote for truth.
Rick Johnson is a semi-retired minister who resides in Waverly.