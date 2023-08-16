As a parent of three grown children who are now in high school and college, I experienced firsthand the high quality childcare services in our community. My kids attended Waverly Child Care & Preschool. That reliable child care was essential when they were growing up, and it’s essential to our growing community now.
Strong, positive relationships in early childhood help children develop and lay the groundwork for their future success and childcare organizations play a significant role in the operations of communities, economy, and our country. People cannot go to work without reliable, safe, quality child care supporting them.
As the Vice President of Business Development at Northern Iowa Therapy, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges that our employees face in securing childcare for their children. Staff members must inform their daycare they are pregnant even before informing any family members, to prepare for their future childcare needs. For one staff member, a seat wasn’t available for more than a year. Other families have expressed they are faced with completing multiple daycare drop offs due to the drought of childcare available in our community. Now with the expansion at Waverly Child Care & Preschool, they have a seat, which is a relief to our employees and us.
We need to enhance the resources for working parents, and childcare is crucial in that. Without a thriving workforce, Waverly will be unable to attract strong professionals. The way to attract working parents to the workforce and to allow those who work remote to go back in-person is by ensuring available, safe, reliable, affordable and consistent childcare.
Childcare is such an integral part of the workforce and to the lives of children, so that’s why I have supported and encourage everyone to support Waverly Child Care & Preschool as it expands. They are still working to raise the final $1 million in its $3 million Caring For Our Kids, Caring For Our Community campaign.
Please consider visiting the website at waverlychildcare.org/caring-for-our-kids/ or contacting them at 319-352-4664.
Dan Britt is a Waverly resident and the VP of Business Development at Northern Iowa Therapy.