On Thursday, Feb. 9, a discrimination and harassment against international students occurred in a W-SR high school classroom. In the incident, the Rotary International Exchange student from Chile was specifically named as a target.
The W-SR administration failed to deliver a swift response to let W-SR students know this behavior is not appropriate or tolerated. This appears to be one of several examples of the W-SR administration failing to effectively address egregious student behavior.
We, as members of the Rotary Club of Waverly, are disappointed that the lack of timely administrative action in this discrimination and harassment incident led to Rotary International terminating the student’s exchange with W-SR high school. And now, a second international student from a different exchange program has left W-SR because her family is concerned for her safety at W-SR high school following the incident.
Is this who we are as a community?
The City of Waverly slogan “Waverly, Welcome Home” does not ring true in the halls of W-SR High School right now.
We share many parents’ concerns about the culture of W-SR. It is embarrassing that W-SR has finished last in sportsmanship in the Northeast Iowa Conference every year since 2008, the apparent inaugural year of the award.
We are concerned the culture of our W-SR school prioritizes championships over developing character and being a winner through our words and actions.
In the March 14 Bremer County Independent the District School Board chair, Dennis Epley, was quoted as saying (the process) “goes a lot deeper than just writing a new policy” and “we need to focus on actions and accountability by the board, the administration, staff, parents, students and community.”
We could not agree more with Mr. Epley in his statements.
It is important that we all are aware of the challenges we face. Is the school administration responsible for what students might say in a conversation? Of course not. Can they, and we, improve policies and cultural education about respect and acceptable behavior? We hope so.
What can each of us do? We, as Rotarians, will have discussions about what our response to that question might be. If we can each think about ways to make our communities more welcoming, by showing respect for differing ideas and calling out inappropriate behavior when we see or hear it, that will be a good start.
Let’s all work together to be kind and welcoming to all those we encounter.
We support our School Board in their hard work to change school policy and culture, starting with the upcoming March 23rd work session.
We hope W-SR high school will return to being a “Welcome Home” for Rotary International Exchange high school students in the future.
Waverly Rotary Club Board of Directors
Andrew Kahler
Jordan Shanks
Lynne Fruehling
Shawn Ellerbroek
Kathy Olson
Julie Versluis
Kristi Demuth
Debbe Baker
Dan Britt
Andrew Bell