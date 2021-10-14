What’s the one unwritten promise each generation gives to the next throughout the history of this great nation? That’s right, we leave it better than we found it.
Can we honestly say our generation is living up to that promise? If you ask a majority of the people from our current generation, the answer is a resounding no.
We can get into the weeds on the social issues if we want, but that’s not why I’m running for office. I’m running on fiscal responsibility or better yet, the lack of it from our previous councils.
I’m a lifelong resident of Waverly, having moved here in 1971 at the ripe old age of 1 when Dad opened the Villager Restaurant. Many of our older residents will probably remember my two sisters and I manning both the Villager and Oberheu’s over the many years we worked there.
During my four-plus decades of living here, I’ve grown quite attached to my hometown. I grew up here and have decided to raise my family of four in this great city.
However, I have found myself becoming more and more upset over the spending and resulting tax increases we have experienced since buying my current home 14 years ago. I have discussed selling our house and moving away with my wife on several occasions.
Instead, I’ve decided to step out of my comfort zone and stand up and say, “Enough!” I’ve decided to run for office. Not for me, but for my kids, my neighbors, my fellow townspeople and my community.
We continually overspend on many pet projects (the latest being the Farmers Market Statue, as it serves no functional purpose) which depletes funds for what the city was designed to provide. They then must borrow to meet the obligations the city is responsible for.
Our leaders are following the example of our federal government and not hitting the problem head on and curtailing their spending. They are just going to the bank and asking for more. Think long and hard why our property valuations just exploded by 17 to 27%. That’s right, they increased their borrowing limit on our backs. Add the next rate increase on top of this valuation and we will be seeing significant tax increases in the future.
How do we combat this? It’s simple, we stop overspending and look for ways to reduce it. That’s impossible they will say.
Here’s what happens in city departments across the country including Waverly. Each department is given an annual budget to spend throughout the fiscal year. Then, they get a new annual budget to spend the next year, usually with a small bump for inflation.
Here’s the dirty little secret. When it gets to the end of the fiscal year, a department may have $50,000 left in their budget with a month to go. They either must spend the funds or lose them and get the following year’s budget cut by that amount.
So, what do they do? Yep, spend it on something unnecessary. Who loses? You guessed it, the taxpayer.
Here’s my proposal. We incentivize these departments to not spend these leftover funds and return the money back to the general fund. If departments return this money, each person in the department splits 20% of the savings amongst themselves for a year-end bonus and the other 80% goes back to the city.
There would have to be protections built into this as well. Department heads cannot let city employees go to achieve these savings. Salaries will not play a part in these calculations, so these employees don’t have to fear for their jobs.
I’m looking for their input on how we can save. These people are on the frontlines every day and know where the potential savings can be found. If we do a good job on this, we will be able to fund future projects and pay off some of this needless debt.
To the older generations looking at us, thanks for the legacy of Waverly you have left for us. We can and will do better to continue your strong tradition. Like I said at the beginning of this article, there is a promise that we make to future generations. One we have not been living up to and our kids are watching.
For our previous and future generations, I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 2.