There seems to be worldwide agreement that it is absolutely impossible to carry on with business “as usual” after witnessing an aggressive resuscitation that includes intubation and chest compressions. This, coming in the wake of the tragic events at a recent NFL football game.
Yet, those of us in healthcare and especially Emergency Healthcare have performed those tasks literally hundreds of times and within minutes of its completion, successful or not, we immediately move on to the next room, the next sprained ankle, earache or back injury.
We all train and practice over and over, every conceivable scenario so that when the time comes, we are ready and will know exactly what to do and when to do it. We all know that the CPR you see on TV programs is completely unrealistic and toned-down version of how resuscitation is actually done.
Real life CPR done by well trained professionals is truly a brutal assault on a dead body by multiple people trained to be clear minded, precise and goal oriented in the application of the assault. The goal is to breathe life back into that lifeless body. It involves high energy electrical shocks, aggressive immediate vascular access, that can include drilling into a superficial bone and placing a large metal needle into the marrow. It also includes chest compressions that routinely break ribs, separate cartilage and crack breast bones. It involves visualization of the windpipe through the mouth to place a tube into the lungs to deliver oxygen and prevent the inevitable vomit from contaminating the lungs. If absolutely necessary, it involves cutting open a hole in the neck to access the airway and block the puke.
Please do not assume that when the Paramedics, EMT’s, nurses, doctors, Respiratory Therapists and technicians immediately move on to the next case, that they were unaffected. Trust me, they were affected.
Kudos to the professionals who did their job so well on national TV. Kudos also to all those who do it every day in the ER, the back of the ambulance, along the side of the road, and in the checkout line at Walmart.
I’m sorry that the whole world had to witness a real, and I should add, successful resuscitation.
But I hope those who could not possibly return to business as usual on Monday night understand that for many of us, there is simply no option but to immediately carry on with the job at hand. If we appear in that moment to be void of empathy or compassion, it’s not that we are unaffected. We are using engrained defense mechanisms and maxing out our coping skills. We don’t need you to completely understand, but we may need you to just cut us some slack.
Dr. Darwin Schossow is the EMS Medical Director at the Pocahontas Community Hospital.