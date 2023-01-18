Dr. Darwin Schossow

There seems to be worldwide agreement that it is absolutely impossible to carry on with business “as usual” after witnessing an aggressive resuscitation that includes intubation and chest compressions. This, coming in the wake of the tragic events at a recent NFL football game.

Yet, those of us in healthcare and especially Emergency Healthcare have performed those tasks literally hundreds of times and within minutes of its completion, successful or not, we immediately move on to the next room, the next sprained ankle, earache or back injury.