What can you buy with $127.68? Maybe you could buy groceries for a week or two? Maybe a nice date night with your significant other? $127.68 probably won’t cover your car insurance and it most likely won’t pay your mortgage or property tax bill. In reality, $127.68 really isn’t that much in today’s economy.
As most people in Waverly know by now, my campaign has largely revolved around returning financial responsibility to our city government. I have asked our city leaders to continue to grow our city and redoing our city parks without spending over half a million dollars on a park shelter and a small sidewalk.
I’ve spoken out against the $42.5 million that the city has borrowed since 2010. I’ve asked our city council not to spend $500,000 when $250,000 will do just fine. I’ve been told that my campaign has brought to light, exactly how much money our city is spending. But, what does that have to do with $127.68?
Ever since my time in the military, I’ve always thought that the right way to do things, is to lead by example, to teach through action and to live up to the standard in which you set. So, what have I done with $127.68?
To date, my entire campaign has cost me $127.68. For $127.68, I have campaigned against the longest serving member of our city council. I have spent my time communicating directly with the people through Facebook and the newspaper. I have knocked on doors and talk to people at the grocery store. I have emailed, spoken in person and on the phone with the people of Waverly. I’ve taken the time to learn what is really important to the people in which I seek to represent. I have had constructive conversations with not only people who support me, but also with people whom do not support me. I’ve decided to put in the hard work of getting my message out, rather then just write a check. I’ve made the decision to run my campaign in a financially responsible manner, just as I will be a financially responsible city councilman.
In just a few days, you will find yourself at the voting booth and I’d like to ask you to remember a few things. Since Councilman Kangas was elected to the city council, he has supported the borrowing of more than $42.5 million. Councilman Kangas has supported the spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars on flower pots and benches. Councilman Kangas has supported spending over a million dollars on traffic studies, engineering studies for the Green Bridge and decorative railings for bridges. Councilman Kangas has supported spending $363,000 for a park shelter when $150,000 would done. Since 2015, Councilman Kangas has supported spending over $6 million on the Waverly Public Works building when $3 million would have gotten the job done.
Councilman Kangas has supported spending millions of dollars in overspending and I spent $127.68 to campaign against him. I hope I can count on your vote. Thank you.