For as long as I can remember I’ve been fascinated by the voting process. My family has heard me beg for years, “just know why you are voting for the people you are voting for.” I am a registered Democrat who believes in many democratic values and policies yet has voted across party lines because of the person and my belief in their ability to lead in that position.
Recently, accusations have been made that Bremer County Democrats engaged in partisan activities in recent local elections. As the chair for Bremer County Democrats, I will hold the responsibility for those actions if they happen. Yet, I have seen no post nor evidence to these claims. We have been crystal clear in our communication with supporters, candid in our meetings, and open in conversations that Iowa Election code denotes local elections as non-partisan. We held no local fundraisers, endorsed no local candidates, nor paid for any advertisements for local candidates.
We want individuals to support all candidates of their choice. This could include volunteering, hosting signs, donating and more on their own time. I personally chose to and while I take my volunteer position as Chair very seriously, my boundaries are clear. I respect others’ individual rights to do this, too.
Outside of this noise, we should ask a fundamental question, “What do we want to be known for in Bremer County?” I’d like us to remember a time when we could talk to a neighbor without worry in saying the wrong political thing. I want us to be able to have difficult conversations and feel like we could find resolution and even learn something new at the same time. I want the hate to stop, and have the friendships return.
This may sound idealistic in this upside-down world, yet I believe it is possible. Why can’t we lead from this county? Why aren’t we talking about declining numbers of candidates willing to run which put our small towns at risk or why voters are disengaging and simply just not voting?
In my party role, I’m choosing to focus on our back yard, and that is not just Waverly. It is all of Bremer County, everyone who lives on every square mile. We have neighbors hurting, leaving, isolating, and disbelieving that they either have no voice or the only way to display that is at the expense of everyone else.
I’d like to talk about shifting the story and leading the way to do something different than what we see on social media. There are opportunities where we, as party leaders, can encourage participation, volunteering, running for office, and voting. We can talk about party platforms and values at the right times while honoring individual rights for those who participate. And I invite Mr. John Barber, Chair of Bremer County Republicans, and other county leaders to join in the conversation.