In 1998, while recruiting international students and overseas Americans to study at Wartburg College, I visited a Department of Defense high school in Germany. A student and parent invited me to dinner at their home on a nearby base.
I met the family, including the student’s younger brother, a handsome and smart boy. By 2005, the student graduated from Wartburg and the brother, a U.S. Army Ranger, died in combat in Afghanistan. He enlisted following 9/11. He helped defeat the Taliban.
I ask myself why did he have to die? Indeed, why did 2,440 Americans die in combat and for what have we spent $2.2 trillion? In think-tanks and newsrooms across the U.S., the finger-pointing and blame-laying is frenzied.
The United States government directly and indirectly (through Pakistan) supported the Taliban from 1979, when President Carter’s administration secretly supported (aided by Saudi money) Islamic jihadists to fight the USSR-backed regime. This stimulated the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Most analysts agree that the invasion’s financial and casualty toll catalyzed the fall of the USSR.
The defeat of the Soviet-installed Afghan government was accomplished by the Reagan administration in partnership with Saudi Arabia and Osama bin Laden. After a 1988 accord with Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States, the Russians left Afghanistan in 1989.
From 1989-96, tribal groups struggled for dominance. In 1996, the Taliban movement emerged as a theocracy, influenced by wealthy Saudi Islamists including bin Laden.
Following 9/11/2001, America’s war in Afghanistan began, with the Senate unanimous and the House 420-1 vote in authorizing the use of force in Afghanistan. About 88% of Americans supported this military action.
In December, 2001, defeated by a coalition of tribal groups and the U.S., the Taliban tried to negotiate a surrender, asking that their leader, Mohamed Omar, be permitted to live under house arrest. That request was denied by Donald Rumsfeld, then Secretary of Defense.
The Taliban lost control of most of Afghanistan. They laid low in Pakistan’s hinterlands and waged a relentless insurgency, supported by the government of Pakistan. The U.S., for 19 years, sought to build a nation here, losing 2,440 lives and spending an estimated $2.2 trillion. This month, we handed over the reins to the Taliban. According to an Associated Press-NORC Center poll conducted Aug. 12-16, 62% of Americans say the Afghanistan war is not worth fighting. What have we learned?
• There have been 80 years of bipartisan (among presidents, senators and representatives) agreement that the solution to international instabilities (Korea, Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq, Vietnam, Syria, Iran, Grenada, Panama and the list goes on) is overt military force and covert effort, as they say, “….to change regimes.” It is not working.
• Afghanistan struggles to overcome its past as a colony, as have most of the aforementioned nations. We have chances to support these struggles, but have opted for colonialist and neo-colonialists.
• Afghanistan and other unstable nations are ground down by unemployment, underdevelopment, health crises, climate change, violence, migration and increasing authoritarianism. Most of the $2 trillion in Afghanistan bought planes, helicopters, Humvees, drones, aviation fuel, MREs, guns, ammunition and salaries of real and phantom soldiers.
Robert Gates, who was Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA, and many retired and active military and defense officials promote the “3-D” concept of national security: Defense, Diplomacy and Development. We should direct our spending in unstable nations to agricultural development, primary-secondary-university education, health, roads and other infrastructure.
• Military aid to unstable nations has not carried the day. The beneficiaries are the companies that produce weapons we give and sell to these nations. The sales are approved by the Senate and House members, Democrat and Republican alike. These politicians receive substantial support (called campaign contributions protected by the free speech amendment) from the military-industrial complex. Campaign finance reform is needed.
• The war in Afghanistan was waged by Presidents Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Trump and Biden, with full support of the U.S. Senate and House. Politicians must be held accountable.
• We have large, complicated problems within America and around the planet. We have to stop killing each other and help each other. Six hundred thirty-seven thousand Americans have died from COVID; 4,424,000 people have died COVID in the world. We need to work together to end it, like we have ended wild polio and smallpox. We can do it with less money spent on F-35 planes, which cost $80 million each and a total program cost, so far, of over $300 billion. It costs $35,000 per hour to fly the F-35. The estimated total cost of the F-35 is now $1.6 trillion. Our national priorities must once again be affordable health, education and housing.
• Climate change is obviously underway. To not know this, you have to be living in Osama bin Laden’s cave hideout in Tora-Bora. We can argue forever about whether this is a long-term trend or a result of use of fossil fuels.
There are things we can do to slow world temperature increase. Less fossil fuel for energy production is a win-win. We can better recycle plastics, glass and metals. Sustainable, diversified agriculture can be subsidized like ethanol. Renewable energy can be subsidized just like coal and oil. We have to choose between huge military budgets and investments for a livable planet.
Less spending for military and covert intelligence activity in unstable, fragile nations will improve our national security and protect Americans from disease, violence, climate-related disasters and waves of refugees.