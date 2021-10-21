The Spirits of Halloween
(New poem)
It’s October. Halloween will be here pretty soon
We all know what that means, cool evenings,
swirling winds and a super bright moon
Frightening things, like grinning pumpkins, ghosts and bats
Spooks and costumes, scarecrows and black cats
All waiting, behind every bush and old trees
I’m afraid to stay, scared to run, I’ve got shaking in my knees
My trick or treat bucket is shaking, too
Somethings are spilling out, I don’t know what to do
It is so dark, every noise I hear is BOO to me.
I need to run, which way I don’t know, It’s too dark to see
Maybe if I leave my treats right here where I’m standing all alone
Those Halloween Spirits will be kind while I try to find my way home.
The Halloween Kittens
(Written in 2017)
There was a man named Charlie Wickens,
Who, on Halloween night, gave little kids kittens
Kittens, he thought, were better than candy
And little Halloweeners thought it was just dandy
When the last of eight kittens was gone, he turned off the light
No need to be bothered the rest of the night
But suddenly the doorbell was ringing and someone was
Pounding on his door
He opened it slowly and saw an angry man yelling,
Pushing a kitten in his face
“How dare you,” he yelled, while his young daughter
Was loudly crying
And Wickens saw more cars were parking in front of his place
Wickens took the kitten and gave the little girl a dollar
It was something he would do until all the kittens came back
He turned off the light again, after closing the door,
And he moved to the kitchen for dishes of milk on the floor
For his little, hungry, meowing cats.
Everything scares me
(Written in 2017)
My nerves are shot!
It doesn’t take much to scare me
And I am scared a lot
I don’t like black cats
When they screech and raise their back
I just freeze where I am at
Howling dogs and things that boo
Frighten me, I am telling you
Spooks and skeletons and tombstones of red
Next year on Halloween I am staying in bed.