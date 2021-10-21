The Spirits of Halloween

(New poem)

It’s October. Halloween will be here pretty soon

We all know what that means, cool evenings,

swirling winds and a super bright moon

Frightening things, like grinning pumpkins, ghosts and bats

Spooks and costumes, scarecrows and black cats

All waiting, behind every bush and old trees

I’m afraid to stay, scared to run, I’ve got shaking in my knees

My trick or treat bucket is shaking, too

Somethings are spilling out, I don’t know what to do

It is so dark, every noise I hear is BOO to me.

I need to run, which way I don’t know, It’s too dark to see

Maybe if I leave my treats right here where I’m standing all alone

Those Halloween Spirits will be kind while I try to find my way home.

The Halloween Kittens

(Written in 2017)

There was a man named Charlie Wickens,

Who, on Halloween night, gave little kids kittens

Kittens, he thought, were better than candy

And little Halloweeners thought it was just dandy

When the last of eight kittens was gone, he turned off the light

No need to be bothered the rest of the night

But suddenly the doorbell was ringing and someone was

Pounding on his door

He opened it slowly and saw an angry man yelling,

Pushing a kitten in his face

“How dare you,” he yelled, while his young daughter

Was loudly crying

And Wickens saw more cars were parking in front of his place

Wickens took the kitten and gave the little girl a dollar

It was something he would do until all the kittens came back

He turned off the light again, after closing the door,

And he moved to the kitchen for dishes of milk on the floor

For his little, hungry, meowing cats.

Everything scares me

(Written in 2017)

My nerves are shot!

It doesn’t take much to scare me

And I am scared a lot

I don’t like black cats

When they screech and raise their back

I just freeze where I am at

Howling dogs and things that boo

Frighten me, I am telling you

Spooks and skeletons and tombstones of red

Next year on Halloween I am staying in bed.

Dennis C. Orvis is a Waverly native and a 1947 graduate of Waverly High School now living in Winter Haven, Florida.