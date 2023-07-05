Coe College is recognizing its highest performing students as members of the Dean’s List, including Hailey Schipper, who is currently among this elite group.
Schipper, of Parkersburg, IA has been named to the prestigious Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Past members of Coe’s Dean’s List have gone on to illustrious careers in both the private and public sectors.
The college recognized only 115 students for the Spring Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.
“It’s an honor to recognize these students because they exemplify the best of Coe,” said Coe College President David Hayes ‘93. “Congratulations to Hailey and all the other honorees. We’re proud of all of you.”
Coe College offers superb academics and exciting cocurricular activities in a thriving urban setting that promotes student growth and success. The college is the #12 private college for internships, ranked #20 nationally for accessible professors and has the #17 career services in the nation according to The Princeton Review. It is consistently ranked as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,400 students. Post-graduation, nearly 100 percent of reporting graduates are employed or in grad school within nine months.