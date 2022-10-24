The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Marching Band will host its annual Marching Band Spectacular on Wednesday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Bock Gymnasium at W-SR High School. Come experience the 130 member Go-Hawk Marching Band up close and personal and they play all the songs from this year’s marching shows and much more! There will be feature performances by the WSRHS cheerleaders, dance team and drumline, and our special guest conductor will be Wrestling Hall of Fame Coach Rick Caldwell.
In addition to the WSRHS Fight Song, you’ll experience a wide range of music from The Eagles to Dua Lipa and Aerosmith to Bruno Mars. The marching band has had a very successful season and would like to share that season with you! Admission is free and doors will open at 5pm. For more information on the Go-Hawk Marching Band, check out their WSR Bands Facebook Page. You can also find them on Instagram.