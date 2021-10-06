Keeping minds and hands occupied during the pandemic has been a challenge for some.
Not for Hallie Davison.
In fact, keeping busy is Hallie’s hobby.
As school moved online in the early months of the pandemic last year, the now Janesville sophomore found a practical way to keep herself busy.
With the help of a friend, she learned how to make aprons, and then picked her own pattern to continue on her own.
In short order, she made enough to gift them, and it was not long after that that she came up with a name for her own business: Hallie’s Sewing.
One of the first lessons the young entrepreneur learned on the go is that a successful business needs to be diversified.
She started making jewelry, along with the aprons, to appeal to a larger customer base.
And in its latest iteration, her business now also offers a variety of potted succulents, which she propagates and nurtures in the family greenhouse before bringing them to market.
The market piece is another element of Hallie’s hands-on learning, and one that she especially cherishes.
Since last year, she has been coming to the College Hill Farmers Market in Cedar Falls, where her jewelry and her plants are a hit.
With the help of her parents, she puts her work on display there under a tent.
Staying idle is not her thing, so she fills the time between customers catching up on homework if she had not been able to get it all done prior to going to the market.
What Hallie loves about being at the market is that she gets a chance to chat with and meet new people.
In so many ways their curiosity and interest in her products is an affirmation of her hands-on skills as customers reach for their wallets and compliment her initiative and effort.
On the job, Hallie has learned to price her products within range like this: the succulents that are more rare are a bit more expensive because they take longer to nurture and bring to market, while the ones that are more common are cheaper, as they are not as time-consuming.
On the jewelry side, she has learned to calculate the cost of the products, but keeps the price as low as possible because she has figured out a market principle of great significance to every entrepreneur — if the price is high, your customer base is narrow.
And Hallie wants to appeal to a wider group.
To her, it’s not about the money.
“The money is not what I am in for,” she said. “I like making things and meeting new people.”
That said, she has a ledger — a notebook — where she logs in her sales and money. Some of her earnings goes into a bank account for college — Hallie wants to study botany and ocean conservation — and some of it goes right into the business for more materials for her enterprise.
Hallie thrives with the help of her parents, who are very supportive and stand by her side as she develops into a flourishing young entrepreneur.
She has been highly motivated to go to market every Thursday afternoon and her friends understand that these are her busy days, so they don’t feel neglected when she would rather go to the market than hang out with them.
“It doesn’t bother them,” she said. “I would rather work than hang out with people anyway.”