The Scary Faced Pumpkin
I am visiting grandma and grandpa’s farm and I am standing in my favorite place
It’s the pumpkin patch and I see orange everywhere
Small ones, large ones and all sizes in between
I must choose the best one, Halloween is coming soon
And I must enter one in the county fair
Oh! I like this one. Perfect for a scary face.
It’s kind of heavy, “Someone, please open the door.”
“Thank you, grandma, may I put this on the kitchen table?”
“When I get some papers,” she said, “but not before!
“Thank you, again,” I said, then I drew a scary face and I started cutting slowly to do it right.
“Lookin’ good,” grandma said when she went by
“It will be very scary, especially at night!”
I was almost finished, just a little more around the eyes
Grandpa came in the kitchen, “Wow!” he said,
“That’s frightening! You might win a prize!”
Well, at the county fair, I did ok.
My scary face pumpkin was in the top three
Grandma said I should have won first place
So, she baked a special pumpkin pie just for me.
I don’t like Halloween
It was Halloween night and I was anxious to get going
I grabbed the old pillow case mother gave me and I left our house
This year my costume is really different
My mother made it and I’m a giant mouse
I joined a group of costumed kids.
An angel, a pirate, a smurf, a skeleton and more
We traveled together with our bags and sacks
In the neighborhood, going door to door
The night was cloudy with misting rain
But it didn’t bother, our loot was growing
My costume caused a few shrieks and OH’s!
Until the rain made it heavy and the wind started blowing
We started to run and it wasn’t easy
I couldn’t control my long tail
It got wet and heavy, dragging behind
One by one, the halloweeners with me disappeared
I hope they went home, but soon other thoughts entered my mind
Suddenly I was all alone in the wind and the rain
I can hear noises around me of ghosts, witches and monsters galore
Behind the bushes and trees
The wind is howling, it’s hard to see and I’m scared to the core
I’m trying to run, my costume is too heavy
Oh no, my pillow case is caught on something, I think it tore
My candy is falling out! I cannot stop; I’ve got to find our house
There it is! The porch light is on. I hurried and tripped hitting the door
The door quickly opened! My mother heard the noise
She saw it was me laying there, a big and very wet mouse
“Oh my goodness, look at you!”
She helped me up and pulled me into the house.
I was cold and wet and I was shaking.
“You are the saddest mouse I have ever seen!”
I was crying and I was trying to get out of my costume
Through my tears I said, “I really don’t like Halloween!”
Little Goblins on Parade
My wife and I are standing on the sidelines
With dozens of parents and grandparents waiting anxiously
Waiting for little goblins, soon to be marching by young family members in Halloween costumes, as cute as they can be.
We hear a big roar to our left
The parade has started, here comes the fun
Now it’s getting closer, the ohs and ahs can be heard
The leader, dressed as a little drummer boy, playing on his drum
Then Angels, witches and ghosts go marching by
A dog pulling a fire hydrant, “Did you see that?”
Next a pooka dot dress comes by and accidentally drops a cat!
The dogs went wild, quickly on the chase
A pumpkin costume falls down and begins to roll
Witches weren’t the only ones that went flying
The rolling pumpkin took a heavy toll
It was a while to round up all the paraders
The cookies and other treats helped to bring good cheer
Then an announcement was made before the party ended
All animals were banned from the parade next year.
No Place to Hide
I know it’s Halloween ‘cause I have this feeling something’s watching me
I’ve got goose bumps; my hair is standing; my imagination is running wild.
I see shadows dancing all around, something’s lurking behind that big oak tree
In the dark night the hidden owl says, “Whooo!” and my nerves have been beguiled
Witches are flying through the night and bats I can’t see are fluttering their wings near me
I am shaking like a leaf, perspiration on my brow. Did you hear a screeching cat?
The wind is whistling through the autumn trees filling the air with noisy leaves
And whirlwinds I cannot see
Will this evening ever end? Halloween is not my friend.
I wonder if I can hide inside my hat?