A man who distributed methamphetamine was sentenced June 28, 2023, to eight years in federal prison.
Santiago Ramirez, age 38, from Hampton, Iowa, received the prison term after a February 9, 2023, guilty plea to one count of distribution of a controlled substance.
In a plea agreement, Ramirez admitted he distributed methamphetamine in Hampton, Iowa. Ramirez sole ounce level quantities on four separate occasions in the spring and summer of 2022.
Ramirez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Ramirez was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Ramirez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jack Lammers and investigated by the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.
The case file number is 22-CR-3031.