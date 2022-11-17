Adam Hanson, the newest addition to the Bremer County Attorney’s Office, has a lot to be proud of.
Adam Hanson, the newest addition to the Bremer County Attorney’s Office, has a lot to be proud of.
A first-generation college student in his family, he is a New Hampshire native who has adopted Iowa as his home state and Waverly as his hometown.
“It’s part of my story,” he said.
Hanson came to Iowa in 2012 to study law at Drake University as a way to get out of his comfort zone.
Prior to applying to law school, he had taught history and geography in the middle and high schools of his hometown of Wilton, New Hampshire.
In his early 20s, after a brief stint as a staffer on Capitol Hill, he had worked as an instructor for an educational nonprofit in Washington, D.C.
The net result of this was that he developed a passion for teaching, and he returned to New Hampshire to earn a master’s degree in education with a focus in secondary social studies education from the Franklin Pierce University, a private school where he had earned his bachelor’s degree.
In 2015, he graduated from Drake University with a law degree. It was the culmination of an interest that, over the course of time, had turned into passion.
A newly minted attorney, he decided to stay in Des Moines as a solo practitioner.
He continued his studies as a graduate student, ultimately, earning a second master’s degree in public administration.
In 2017, Hanson completed the second master’s degree and continued to practice law.
During the pandemic, in one of the highlights of his legal career, one of his cases was heard by the Iowa Supreme Court and Hanson’s argument won.
“It was a big deal for me and was a big deal for my client,” he said.
By that time, Hanson had determined that while he liked helping clients, he didn’t enjoy the business side of being a one-man shop.
“A lot of my time – more than I would have liked – was not spent practicing law, I had to deal with billing, I had to deal with networking,” he said.
So he started looking for an opportunity where he could dedicate himself exclusively to the practice of law.
That’s how he found the posting of an opening at the Bremer County Attorney’s Office for an assistant county attorney.
He applied and during the interview, fell in love with Waverly.
“It reminded me of the towns in New Hampshire, that small town feel, big enough to have everything one needs but small enough to have a sense of community," he said.
His first day at the county attorney’s office was Oct. 1.
The bulk of his work is handling juvenile and misdemeanor cases.
In the short time he has been in town, Hanson has started to feel at home in Waverly.
“I plan to stay here for as long as they would have me,” he said.
