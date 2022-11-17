Adam Hanson

Adam Hanson joined the Bremer County Attorney’s Office on Oct.1. The New Hampshire native has now adopted Waverly as his new hometown.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

Adam Hanson, the newest addition to the Bremer County Attorney’s Office, has a lot to be proud of.

A first-generation college student in his family, he is a New Hampshire native who has adopted Iowa as his home state and Waverly as his hometown.