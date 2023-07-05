Congratulations to Darrel and Sally (Kramer) Petersen of Shell Rock, Iowa on their Golden Wedding Anniversary! They were married at Unity Presbyterian Church on July 8, 1973. High school sweethearts turned in to 50 years! Together they raised three children: Jessica (Matt) Dewey of Shell Rock, Brenda (Paul) Gravdal also of Shell Rock, and Krista (Travis) Behrends of Waverly. They have been blessed with six grandchildren (all boys!) and we joke that Dad finally got the boys he always wanted. They take pride in their accomplishments throughout their careers and many, many hobbies. Retirement is treating them well though they seem busier now than ever before. They know what it is to work hard and make it look effortless. They love with everything they have and don’t ask for anything in return. Their love for one another is proof that true love does exist. Thank you for being the best parents and grandparents we could have ever hoped for. Happy 50th Anniversary, We Love you.

