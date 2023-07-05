Congratulations to Darrel and Sally (Kramer) Petersen of Shell Rock, Iowa on their Golden Wedding Anniversary! They were married at Unity Presbyterian Church on July 8, 1973. High school sweethearts turned in to 50 years! Together they raised three children: Jessica (Matt) Dewey of Shell Rock, Brenda (Paul) Gravdal also of Shell Rock, and Krista (Travis) Behrends of Waverly. They have been blessed with six grandchildren (all boys!) and we joke that Dad finally got the boys he always wanted. They take pride in their accomplishments throughout their careers and many, many hobbies. Retirement is treating them well though they seem busier now than ever before. They know what it is to work hard and make it look effortless. They love with everything they have and don’t ask for anything in return. Their love for one another is proof that true love does exist. Thank you for being the best parents and grandparents we could have ever hoped for. Happy 50th Anniversary, We Love you.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
72°
Sunny
- Humidity: 64%
- Cloud Coverage: 5%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:12 PM
Today
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High around 75F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
Waverly's Stockdale calls it an umpiring career, for now
-
The Honkytonk is coming to Clarksville to bring live music, celebrations to town’s renovated historic Mather Building
-
Fourth of July display on the Fehring lawn in Shell Rock greets parade goers, floats
-
Maifeld family makes legacy gift to livestock facility
-
Champion XPress Carwash planned for 1402 4th St. SW in Waverly