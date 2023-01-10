Happy 80th Birthday Lloyd - photo

Lloyd McNeilus will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday the 13th of January. His family will be hosting a party for him on January 13, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at 1196 Hilton Ave., Plainfield, IA. If you are unable to attend or wish to send him a card instead, please send to 1948 Garden Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.