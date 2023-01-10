Lloyd McNeilus will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Friday the 13th of January. His family will be hosting a party for him on January 13, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at 1196 Hilton Ave., Plainfield, IA. If you are unable to attend or wish to send him a card instead, please send to 1948 Garden Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
Happy 80th Birthday Lloyd
sistercarrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Entertainment Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
25°
Mostly Cloudy
- Humidity: 94%
- Cloud Coverage: 85%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:39:53 AM
- Sunset: 04:55:42 PM
Today
Overcast. Areas of freezing fog. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Overcast. Areas of freezing fog. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.