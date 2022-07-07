Shirley will be celebrating her 80th birthday next week! She was born in Waukon, IA on July 11, 1942 and is the daughter of Cyril and Katherine (Rooney) Grady. On August 20, 1958 she was married to her late husband, Gary Ambrose. Their children include Todd (Linda) Ambrose, Victoria (Mike) Libbey, Craig (Susan) Ambrose, and Troy Ambrose. She is a grandma to 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is retired now and will be joining her family on a trip down to Nashville, TN to celebrate turning 80.
To help celebrate her birthday, her family would like you to join in a card shower. Please send cards and well wishes to 2390 Larrabee Avenue, Waverly, IA 50677.