Austin Dewey isn’t the biggest or strongest player on Waverly-Shell Rock’s roster.
He’s listed at just 5 feet, 10 inches and 170 pounds, but he packs a punch. If you have attended a W-SR game this fall, you’ve likely heard his name called multiple times.
Dewey, who switched to strong safety after spending time at linebacker and free safety last season, is the backbone of the Go-Hawks’ revamped defense in 2021. He leads the team with 36 tackles, including 28 solo stops.
“The free safety in this defense typically will be toward the top of the tackle charts just because of the way the defense is designed,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “The free safety gets a lot of opportunities, but then along with that, he’s aggressive in the run and does a great job reading his keys and knowing when to come up and does a great job of differentiating run and pass.”
A two-year starter, Dewey, a senior, began training for the 2021 campaign in the weight room last winter. He then decided to go out for track and field, where he was able to improve his speed, agility, quickness and reaction timing. He competed at the Class 3A state track and field meet in both medley relays, as well as the 4x400-meter relay. By the time football practice began in August, Dewey had gained 10 to 15 pounds of muscle and saw his 40-yard dash time drop to 4.6 from 4.8.
“It definitely got me in shape,” Dewey said of going out for track last spring. “This year’s probably been the best shape I’ve ever been in as far as football. I ran track and that just carried right into weight lifting. I’d say it was an early practice for football.”
Quicker and faster than he was a year ago, Dewey had to learn a new position. Last season as a junior, he was responsible for taking away underneath passes, as well as stopping the run. He finished with 17.5 total tackles, including 13 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also recovered a fumble and snagged an interception and returned it 33 yards.
“This year, he’s a little further back there, and he doesn’t have to take on as many blockers,” Hubbard said. “He’s usually the free hitter that, with today’s modern spread offenses, your free safety has to be a multi-faceted player because he’s got to be aggressive enough on the runs and he’s got to be fast enough to cover in the pass.”
The experience Dewey gained last season helped make the transition to a new position easier. Though, looking at the field from a different point of view took some time to get used to.
“It was definitely different going from playing on one side of the field to right in the middle and being able to see the whole scheme of things,” he said.
Also different this season are Dewey’s responsibilities. Yes, he still has to help stop the run – a testament to him leading the Go-Hawks in tackles – but he’s a pass-first defender. That’s where track helped him the most.
“At free safety, I play a lot flat-footed,” he said. “In track, you have that twitch reflex when you hear the gun, when you you have to get out and go as fast as you can and having that extra boost when I’m flat-footed and can get out and go and accelerate right away not only gets me to the ball quicker, but helps my reaction timing, along with having to hear the gun and getting out of the blocks.”
Dewey kicked off his senior season with 3.5 tackles Aug. 28 at Waukon. The following week against visiting Crestwood, however, he didn’t record a tackle – mainly because Crestwood had trouble beating W-SR’s front seven. On Sept 10 at Webster City, Dewey turned in his best performance of the season – a season-high 8.5 tackles, including six solo stops. When West Delaware traveled to Go-Hawk Stadium the next week, Dewey also posted 8.5 tackles, seven of which were solo.
“That was a scheme (against Webster City) where I was still playing nine yards away from the ball, but I was set up to where I would come up and fit the run, and so I was big run-heavy in that game,” he said. “Ever since that game, it’s just helped me be able to read the run faster and fill the holes and fill the gaps.”
Last week, during W-SR’s 64-20 win over Mason City, Dewey registered 7.5 tackles, including seven solo stops. On more than one occasion, Dewey had to use his speed to run down ball-carriers and make plays.
“He’s got great acceleration,” Hubbard said. “He’s just an athlete. He’s got good ball skills.”
Dewey and the rest of W-SR’s (6-1 overall, 3-0 Class 4A, District 2) secondary will be on high alert come Friday, when it travels to Western Dubuque (4-3, 2-1). Bobcats senior quarterback Jack Clemens ranks fourth in 4A in passing, while running back Spencer Zinn is fourth in rushing.
Last season, W-SR lost twice in Epworth – including a season-ending loss in the playoffs. Dewey remembers that bitter feeling. It’s what fuels him and his teammates.
“We definitely have been thinking about what happened last year,” he said, “and we want to go get these guys this year and show them what we’re actually made of.”