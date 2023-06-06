WAVERLY - It was a family affair in Waverly on Monday night.
The head coaches of Waverly-Shell Rock and Clarksville are Kim Meyer and Katie Bergman, formally Wedeking, are sisters and this was the first time that they faced off against each other as coaches.
"We scrimmaged each other earlier, but it was nothing like a real game," Bergman said. "We were definitely nervous and we were texting each other all day today."
For Meyer, it was a nice moment for her to have her team face off against her hometown.
"We were really excited and my team was excited to play against my home team," Meyer said. "It was just really fun all around."
When the game started, it was a pitcher's duel from the very beginning.
Both Maya Willey and Cailyn Hardy didn't allow a hit in the first inning and in the top of the second inning, Emma Thompson made a nice play at first base to sit down the Indians.
In the bottom of the second, Mary Carolus got the first hit of the game for either team and Megan Heyer was walked, but the two runners were stranded on second and third.
Mollie Bloker got the first hit for Clarksville in the top of the third, but Willey sat the next three batters down with two big strikeouts.
For the Go-Hawks in the bottom of the fourth, Natalie Beck and Thompson were able to get on base, but they were stranded after Hardy got some quality strikeouts.
By the end of the fifth inning, there were only four hits between the two teams and the score was still tied at 0-0.
"It was a really good game for us," Bergman said. "We haven't really faced a lot of adversity this season and we knew that playing Waverly that we would get that adversity. Cailyn did really, really well."
Willey went through the first five innings while only allowing a single hit and no walks.
"I was really proud of Maya," Meyer said. "She was getting to her spots really well and her rise ball was effective. She was just doing really great."
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rachel Borchardt got the Indians on the board with a two RBI double. Willey was able to stop the threat there after striking out two more Clarksville batters.
"She held her composure and got right back at it the next batter," Meyer said. "She did a great job of staying calm and coming back."
Hardy was able to cruise through the heart of the Go-Hawk order to help keep the 2-0 lead heading into the final inning.
At the plate, Hardy helped herself with an RBI triple and in the very next at-bat, Borchardt blasted a ball to deep right field to give the Indians some breathing room with a 6-0 lead.
The Indians were able to come away with the 6-0 lead to move to 11-0 on the season.
As the game entered the final two innings, the Clarksville bats finally started to make contact and string together some base runners.
"We kept telling each other that someone has to do it," Bergman said. "She [Maya] was definitely one of the fastest pitchers that we've faced this season. They just took time to adjust and we got the job done."
Borchardt led the way for Clarksville with four RBI on two extra base hits and her positive energy is contagious throughout the clubhouse.
"She's just so much fun," Bergman said. "I think that's why she's doing so well this year, she doesn't take it super seriously and after she hit the home run she came into the dugout and said 'Maybe I should've bunted.' And that's the way I think the game should be played, having a lot of fun. She's a great leader for us."
Bloker led both teams in hits with a 3-3 performance batting seventh in the lineup.
"That was really, really good for us," Bergman said. "She's been hitting well, but she hasn't hit three for three and she just kept hitting the gaps and hitting them hard."
Megan Heyer had a good game, drawing a walk late when the Go-Hawks needed base runners and she also had a productive out that advanced a runner in scoring position.
"She had a good game today and she also had a really great tournament too," Meyer said. "She's really coming on with her bat. Both of the Heyer girls are in the middle of the order, but they can always pull through for us."
Clarksville Notable Statlines
Rachel Borchardt: 2-4, 4 RBI's, 1 double, 1 home run, 1 run
Mollie Bloker: 3-3
Cailyn Hardy: 2-3, 1 triple, 1 walk, 1 RBI, 2 runs, 1 stolen base
Clarksville Pitching
Cailyn Hardy: 7 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 2 hits allowed, 1 hit batter, 4 walks. Credited with the win.
W-SR Notable Statlines
Kaysey Fox: 0-1, 2 walks
Sally Gade: 1-3
Mary Carolus: 1-3
Emma Thompson: 0-1, 1 walk, 1 hit by pitch
W-SR Pitching
Maya Willey: 7 innings pitched, 4 strikeouts, 9 hits allowed, 6 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 home run allowed. Credited with the loss.
Clarksville................... 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 - 6
Waverly-Shell Rock..... 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0