All Memorial Day decorations, including temporary vases, urns or flower arrangements (both living and artificial) from the Memorial Day Holiday will need to be removed from lots by Thursday, June 15. If not removed, items will be held subject to the order of the lot owner for two weeks (June 29), after which any responsibility of the cemetery ceases, and they will be disposed of. The exception to the above rule does not apply to vases, urns or flower arrangements placed on monument or concrete foundations, or large urns already in place.
Harlington Cemetery Memorial Day decorations need to be removed by June 15
