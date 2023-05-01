Harold Eugene Anderson, 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, went to be with his Lord on April 27, 2023.
Harold was born on August 6, 1931, in Shell Rock, the son of Howard and Hilda (Howard) Anderson. He attended school in Finchford, Clarksville and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1949. He and his family enjoyed working together on the farm. Harold was united in marriage to Janet Brockway on November 30, 1951, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Harold was a friendly and kind man who was willing to help anyone. He loved to drive trucks of all sorts; and also had a love for ponies and horses. He accepted Christ as his personal savior as a teenager. He was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church since 1964. Harold worked at Terex (formerly Shield-Bantam) for 29 years. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, as a teacher of what he knew and as a fix-it-man.
Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janet Anderson; two sons, Darrel (Jane) Anderson and David (Sarah) Anderson; and a daughter, Gail (Jack) Moyer; ten grandchildren, Edna (Jeremy) Giuntini, April (Cory) Smith, Rochelle (Joe) Davis, Katrina Moyer, Harold (Katherine) Moyer, Charity Moyer, Joseph (Rachel) Moyer, Rebekah Moyer, Kristi (Matt) Woods, and Katherine (Chris) Howard; nineteen great grandchildren, Dominique Giuntini, Wesley and William Davis; Piper and Apollo Wild: Stephanie, Cooper, and Carson Fritch; Bennett Woods; Joel and Micah Howard; Titan, Airyn, Mitas, and Asaph Moyer; and Kaylee, Abigail, Samuel, and Grace Moyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Norma Harris and a grandson, Joshua Paul Moyer.
A celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Grace Baptist Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim Lee officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock and also for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321