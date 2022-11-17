Harold Heeren, 89, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, on his farm.

Harold John Heeren was born December 18, 1932, the son of John and Ella (Stoppelmoor) Heeren in rural Allison. He was baptized at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. He attended country school in Allison and Shell Rock and graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1951. He served in the US Army from November of 1953 until his discharge on August of 1955 during the Korean Conflict. On August 27, 1961, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Daman at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Waterloo. Harold farmed his entire life and loved being outdoors.