Harold W. Barkhausen, 83, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:30 am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson and Patricia Shaw officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and online condolences for Harold can be left at www.kasiercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Barkhausen family with arrangements. 319-352-1187