CEDAR FALLS, IA – Black Hawk County Conservation Board is pleased to announce Seth Thill as the 2022 Hartman Reserve Visiting Artist. Seth is a poet and visual artist. He earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts English degrees at University of Northern Iowa in 2018 and 2020, respectively. Seth’s proposal for the Visiting Artist selection committee was a poetry project that would examine the way we balance our relationships with nature and the broader culture at large in modern America, with a focus on the Cedar Valley. He plans to develop printmaking skills, and then collect poems written during his tenure at Hartman and print them in a small run of self-made, handbound chapbooks. Seth will receive a cash award, financial support for supplies, and invitations to present a program, show, or performance at Waterloo Center for the Arts, Hartman Reserve, and Hearst Center for the Arts. He has created a blog, which is a website containing his personal reflections, comments, and poetry as Visiting Artist. He will post blog entries and upcoming Visiting Artist events every Monday at https://seth-thill.ghost.io/. Sponsors of the Visiting Artist program this year are the Catherine Ann Livingston Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Hearst Center for the Arts, and Friends of Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The Hartman Visiting Artist program was created in 2012 by the Friends of Hartman Reserve, and currently is facilitated by Black Hawk County Conservation staff at Hartman Reserve Nature Center. The Visiting Artist program offers an individual or ensemble the opportunity to pursue artistic disciplines while being surrounded by the inspiring landscape and wildlife at Hartman Reserve Nature Center. It is another means of helping people experience the great outdoors and learn to appreciate the value of our natural resources. Sponsors of the Visiting Artist program this year are the Catherine Ann Livingston Fund at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Hearst Center for the Arts, and Friends of Waterloo Center for the Arts. For more information, visit the Visiting Artist website under the Public Programs Series menu at www.HartmanReserve.org.