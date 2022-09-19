With harvest season upon us, the Bremer County Community Foundation and Readlyn Community Fund want farmers to know about and to consider the opportunity to benefit their local community through a gift of grain. Donating a gift of grain is a simple way to make a charitable gift outside of the traditional cash contribution.

“Making a gift of grain is a unique way of giving that many don’t consider although it might make sense for an individual or family who farms and is also interested in being charitable,” said Laurie Everhardt, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “The value of the grain can be used to start an endowed fund at the Community Foundation. We grow the initial gift and the interest on the fund can be granted out to causes important to the individual or family to better the community, forever.”