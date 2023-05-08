WAVERLY- After starting off with a quick 1-1 tie game in the first seven minutes of action, W-SR and South Tama sat at a long stand still before junior Gonzalo Castellanos made two second half goals to break open the lead and ultimately give the Go-Hawks the 3-1 win over the Trojans.
“It was really great for him [Castellanos], getting his first hat trick,” said head coach Cole Glanzer. “The team just played really well today.”
Waverly-Shell Rock played two games over the weekend on Saturday morning and afternoon. The Go-Hawks were able to secure a win against the Trojans but not after falling in a close game to the Bulldogs of Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2-1.
Senior Derek Bienemann scored the lone goal in the morning loss. In a game that was riddled with penalties, W-SR finished the game with four yellow cards.
“I told them even if you disagree with a call by the ref, you can’t show your emotions,” coach Glanzer explained. “As soon as you show your emotions and start running your mouth, then you’re not gonna get any calls the rest of the game, and that’s kind of what happened to us.”
The South Tama matchup at first looked to hold a similar outcome with the Trojans scoring fast in the first three minutes of game time. However, thanks to an empty net goal by Castellanos, the Go-Hawks found themselves tied at 1-1 for a majority of the first half and into the second as the teams constantly traded sides without finding the goal.
“Going into the second we showed a little bit of a different formation, had more guys in the midfield and got some more combination passes going,” Glanzer said. “Later in the game when I felt like we were really settled in and comfortable, we moved one more guy up top and just told the guys to stay composed, find the next pass.”
This strategy worked well as W-SR scored two more quick goals with South Tama’s goalie out of position both times. A couple clutch saves by freshman goalkeeper Kiefer Pugh late in the half allowed the Go-Hawks to hold onto their lead and secure the victory.
“For the first game in a long time we outworked our opponents,” Glanzer said. “When we do that the ball bounces our way a lot more and that’s what we saw today. So I was really proud of how they bounced back after the hard loss earlier today.”
Waverly-Shell Rock will look to continue this success with just two regular season games remaining as they will face off against North Fayette Valley on Tuesday at home followed by a season finale at Postville on Thursday.