WATERLOO – The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.

ABBREVIATION KEY:

AA Associate of Arts

AAA Associate of Applied Arts

AAS Associate of Applied Science

AS Associate of Science

CERT Certificate

DIPL Diploma

  • Honors (3.5-3.74)
  • High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99)
  • Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)

Clarksville: Emily Wedeking, AS Liberal Arts and AA Liberal Arts

Denver: Carey Cowell, DIPL Accounting Technician

  • Janesville: Justin Berry, CERT CNC Machine Operator; Jaci Donath, AAS Associate Degree Nursing; Laura Pashby, CERT Natural Resources Aide; Kari Stabenow, AA Transfer Major: Psychology

Plainfield: Brianna Bienemann, AA Liberal Arts; Tristen Brase, CERT Electronics Installer, DIPL Electronics Technician and AAS Electronics Engineering Technology; Carey Cowell, DIPL Accounting Technician; Jaima White, CERT Precision Agriculture, and AAS Ag Business Management

Readlyn: Ethan Oltrogge, CERT CNC Machine Operator

Sumner: Elizabeth Fox, AA Liberal Arts; Ryan Rochford, CERT CNC Machine Operator; Elizabeth Wehling, AAS Ag Business Management and AAS Animal Science

Waverly: Levi Dillin, AAS Marketing Management; Jamie Hosford, CERT Early Childhood Education; Sara Seehase, AAS Associate Degree Nursing; Katelyn Steen AA Liberal Arts