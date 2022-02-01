WATERLOO – The following are Hawkeye Community College fall semester graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by hometown.
ABBREVIATION KEY:
AA Associate of Arts
AAA Associate of Applied Arts
AAS Associate of Applied Science
AS Associate of Science
CERT Certificate
DIPL Diploma
- Honors (3.5-3.74)
- High Honors (GPA 3.75-3.99)
- Presidential Honors (GPA 4.0)
Clarksville: Emily Wedeking, AS Liberal Arts and AA Liberal Arts
Denver: Carey Cowell, DIPL Accounting Technician
- Janesville: Justin Berry, CERT CNC Machine Operator; Jaci Donath, AAS Associate Degree Nursing; Laura Pashby, CERT Natural Resources Aide; Kari Stabenow, AA Transfer Major: Psychology
Plainfield: Brianna Bienemann, AA Liberal Arts; Tristen Brase, CERT Electronics Installer, DIPL Electronics Technician and AAS Electronics Engineering Technology; Carey Cowell, DIPL Accounting Technician; Jaima White, CERT Precision Agriculture, and AAS Ag Business Management
Readlyn: Ethan Oltrogge, CERT CNC Machine Operator
Sumner: Elizabeth Fox, AA Liberal Arts; Ryan Rochford, CERT CNC Machine Operator; Elizabeth Wehling, AAS Ag Business Management and AAS Animal Science
Waverly: Levi Dillin, AAS Marketing Management; Jamie Hosford, CERT Early Childhood Education; Sara Seehase, AAS Associate Degree Nursing; Katelyn Steen AA Liberal Arts