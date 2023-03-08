Both the Hawkeye Community College and the Nashua Plainfield bond votes passed with a majority of “Yes” votes following a special election on Tuesday.
Bremer County supported both measures. Hawkeye Community College received 555 Yes votes in the county, or 82.84%, and 115 No votes, or 17.16%, according to the unofficial results from the Bremer County Auditor’s Office. This was a slightly lower percentage than the bond received overall, passing with 86.41% of the total 2,840 votes, according to the unofficial results from Black Hawk County.
The Nashua-Plainfield school bond received 121 Yes votes in Bremer County, or 89.63%, and only 14 No votes, or 10.37%, according to the unofficial results in Bremer County. This was a slightly higher percentage than the measure received overall, passing with 85.88% of the 354 total votes, according to the unofficial results from Chickasaw County.
Hawkeye Community College plans to use the new funding to renovate and expand an existing building to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center, add a STEM learning center with interactive technology or augmented reality for middle and high school students.
The Nation-Plainfield bond will be used to construct a baseball/ softball athletic complex, including concession and restrooms for Nashua-Plainfield Community School District.
The Bremer County canvass for both elections will take place at 1:30 p.m. on March 13.