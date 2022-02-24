A new photography exhibit featuring works by Hawkeye Community College alumnus Art Holeman will be on display in the Hawkeye Art Gallery at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center (120 Jefferson St., Waterloo) from March 8-April 28.
A former creative professional at Hellman in Waterloo and graduate of Hawkeye’s Professional Photography program, Holeman is an accomplished photographer who lives and works in Phoenix, Arizona.
An opening reception with Holeman will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Graduates of the Professional Photography program plan to gather at this event, which also serves as a program reunion.
Framed works will be available for purchase, with proceeds directed toward photography student scholarships.
Spring gallery hours are Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30-8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-8 p.m.; and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The gallery will be closed March 14-18 for spring break. For more information, contact Lindsay Buehler at 319-296-4464.