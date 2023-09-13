Hawkeye Community College has announced the next Business Consortium Workshop Series, focused on providing an intense concentration of knowledge in specific business topics to employees across all industries.
The consortium consists of 11 different workshops, all focused on building business strength. Workshops run once a month from 8:30-11:00 a.m. and are led by business training professionals with years of field experience. Sessions for the 2023-2024 series include:
Oct. 19, 2023: Mastering Strong Communication: Techniques for Professional Success
Nov. 16, 2023: Embracing Change and Preparing for the Future
Dec. 14, 2023: Influence and Accountability
Jan. 18, 2024: Trustworthy Leader
Feb. 15, 2024: Positive Work Culture
March 21, 2024: Managing Onsite, Remote, and Hybrid Employees
April 18, 2024: Avoiding Stress and Burnout
May 16, 2024: Getting Control of Your Time and Attention
June 20, 2024: How Safe is Your Team? Creating a Culture of Psychological Safety
July 18, 2024: 15 Minutes to Actionable Leadership
Aug. 15, 2024: The Emotionally Intelligent Team
Membership in the consortium entitles a business to one seat in each workshop. Businesses can send any employee to any workshop, but seats are limited to the number of memberships purchased. Individual attendees who attend at least eight of the 11 sessions will receive a certificate of completion.
The first workshop is Oct. 19, 2023. To join the consortium, visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/business-consortium or call 319-296-4290.