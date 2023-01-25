Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
- Katelyn Becker
- Beau Bonnette
- Brennen Graber
- Mackenzie Johnson
- Cooper South
- Logan Tierney
- Carter Versluis
- Hannah Davis
- Kirk Drew
- Ethan Oltrogge
- Keisha Pullin
- Brady Sauerbrei
- Klarence Baker
- Braxton Cross
- Benjamin Willson
- Kelsie Wosepka
- Daniel Dillon
- Margaret Fober
- Spencer Matt
- Kayla Paulus
- Ryan Rochford
- Raina Shonka
- Brody Shover
- Lane Smith
- Miranda Wehling
- Dawson Bergmann
- Marina Biermann
- Lauren Funk
- Alexis Hinderaker
- Emma Martin
- Ashley Penrod
- Daniel Phillips
- Calil Angel
- Jasmine Ator
- Andrew Carolus
- Collin Day
- Lisa Ellingworth
- Deborah Freese
- Gaston Gonnerman
- Wesley Grapp
- Mara Hamlett
- Emily Heath
- Ethan Hennings
- Gabrielle Hughes
- Mason Huisenga
- Ella Lowe
- Grant McDonald
- Emma Pandya
- Dominic Roberts
- Jacqueline Schneider
- Tiffany Sterba
- Nina Sweeney
- Kaylea Tegtmeier
- Kamryn Umthum
- Paxton VanEe
- Brady Wheeler