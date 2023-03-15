Hawkeye Community College is adding men’s and women’s wrestling to its slate of intercollegiate athletic programs.
“Providing opportunities is what we are best at, and these new sport offerings will serve as a great pathway for high school students to compete and continue their education,” said Ethan Crawford, Director of Athletics and Recreation. “The State of Iowa produces some of the best wrestlers in the country for both men and women. With that, we believe that similar to our other sport offerings, our teams will have an immediate impact on the conference and national level.”
Men’s and women’s wrestling will begin their season in fall 2024 and the RedTails are actively working to find a head coach for both programs. The search will open up this May, with an anticipated July 1, 2023 start date. The new head coach will have a full year to recruit a men’s and women’s squad for the inaugural 2024-2025 season.
“We know there is a very talented pool of athletes out there who want to continue and wrestle at the collegiate level, and we are excited to be able to offer this opportunity for them,” said Nina Grant, Vice President of Student Affairs and Institutional Diversity.
With the addition of both programs, Hawkeye will have 17 intercollegiate programs and more than 340 student-athletes.
“Wrestling is an Iowa tradition that Hawkeye Community College is proud and honored to bring to our sports family,” said Dr. Holcomb, President of Hawkeye Community College.
Scholarships will be available for both programs, and student-athletes will compete as part of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).
For more information about Hawkeye RedTail Athletics, visit www.redtailathletics.com.