Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Allison, IA
Riley Groen
Denver, IA
Katelyn Becker
Beau Bonnette
Brennen Graber
Mackenzie Johnson
Faith McNamara
Zander Norman
Cooper South
Carter Versluis
Janesville, IA
Pyper McCarville
Nashua, IA
Chase Rust
Megan Weidler
Brynn Wright
Plainfield, IA
Marquise Paino
Readlyn, IA
Lucas Boyle
Hannah Davis
Ethan Oltrogge
Keisha Pullin
Shell Rock, IA
Klarence Baker
Benjamin Willson
Sumner, IA
Daniel Dillon
Spencer Matt
Kayla Paulus
Raina Shonka
Brody Shover
Lane Smith
Miranda Wehling
Tripoli, IA
Marina Biermann
Dakota Bobst
Liam Carlson
Lauren Funk
Maguire Johnson
Emma Martin
Ashley Penrod
Waverly, IA
Morgan Aikey
Calil Angel
Jasmine Ator
Andrew Carolus
Lisa Ellingworth
Deborah Freese
Wesley Grapp
Mara Hamlett
Michael Hansen
Benjamin Hemer
Chloe Hess
Gabrielle Hughes
Mason Huisenga
Shannon Larsen
Jacob Lord
Ella Lowe
Briana Morey
Dominic Roberts
Tiffany Sterba
Kaylea Tegtmeier
Jeremy Van Hauen
Brady Wheeler