Hawkeye Community College announces the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. The Dean’s List is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Allison, IA

Riley Groen

Denver, IA

Katelyn Becker

Beau Bonnette

Brennen Graber

Mackenzie Johnson

Faith McNamara

Zander Norman

Cooper South

Carter Versluis

Janesville, IA

Pyper McCarville

Nashua, IA

Chase Rust

Megan Weidler

Brynn Wright

Plainfield, IA

Marquise Paino

Readlyn, IA

Lucas Boyle

Hannah Davis

Ethan Oltrogge

Keisha Pullin

Shell Rock, IA

Klarence Baker

Benjamin Willson

Sumner, IA

Daniel Dillon

Spencer Matt

Kayla Paulus

Raina Shonka

Brody Shover

Lane Smith

Miranda Wehling

Tripoli, IA

Marina Biermann

Dakota Bobst

Liam Carlson

Lauren Funk

Maguire Johnson

Emma Martin

Ashley Penrod

Waverly, IA

Morgan Aikey

Calil Angel

Jasmine Ator

Andrew Carolus

Lisa Ellingworth

Deborah Freese

Wesley Grapp

Mara Hamlett

Michael Hansen

Benjamin Hemer

Chloe Hess

Gabrielle Hughes

Mason Huisenga

Shannon Larsen

Jacob Lord

Ella Lowe

Briana Morey

Dominic Roberts

Tiffany Sterba

Kaylea Tegtmeier

Jeremy Van Hauen

Brady Wheeler

